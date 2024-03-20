Creature Commandos: Sean Gunn Teases New Weasel Storyline

Creature Commandos is on the horizon, and it is poised to inject a unique sense of humor into James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. In addition to bringing a number of fan-favorite monster characters to the screen, Creature Commandos will also feature the return of Weasel (Sean Gunn) who appeared in the opening sequence of The Suicide Squad before immediately dying. During a recent appearance at MegaCon Orlando (via Heroic Hollywood), Gunn teased that Creature Commandos will expand upon more of Weasel's gimmick, although it remains to be seen if that will include his comic-accurate roots as a Firestorm villain, or something new.

"We're gonna find out a lot more about Weasel in Creature Commandos, which is coming up in the fall." Gunn explained. "I'm very, very excited for an audience to see that because it is awesome. I'm serious, it was really cool, it's an animated show and it's like, it's rad."

Who Are DC's Creature Commandos?

Initially created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93, the Creature Commandos are a crop of human-monster hybrids who carry out military actions for the government. The roster of the television adaptation will include Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Dr. Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), and Weasel (Sean Gunn). The series will also star Anya Chalotra as Circe, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn explained at the slate event. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."

Will the Creature Commandos Appear in Live-Action?

Although a follow-up project to Creature Commandos has not been announced, Gunn and Safran have confirmed that the DCU's actors will be reprising their roles across animated and live-action projects. In a string of interviews last year, Harbour played coy about the prospect of potentially appearing as his character in that new context.

"it's a very interesting take on Frankenstein, because one of the great things about Frankenstein is he was sort of raised to be this erudite model of a man, and he still has this weird inhuman rage and confusion within him," Harbour teased in an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused earlier this year. "So it was a great character to play. It's very funny. And James is just such an incredible guy. I've always wanted to work for him, and I suppose in terms of building this universe there's a lot of opportunity for these characters to be all sorts of different iterations. There might be a live thing, there might be a cartoon, there might be whatever."

Are you excited for Creature Commandos? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Creature Commandos is expected to debut at some point in 2024 on Max.