James Wan’s Update on Creature From the Black Lagoon Remake Isn’t What Horror Fans Want to Hear (Exclusive)

Rumors have been floating around about a potential remake of The Creature from the Black Lagoon ever since it came up that James Wan was going to attempt to bring the creature back to terrifying life. And those rumors have slowly become more like concrete evidence that there’s been some forward momentum on the project, which has now been officially confirmed as in development. But recently, Wan himself had what could be considered a disappointing update for excited fans.

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Speaking with ComicBook’s Chris Killian, alongside Jason Bloom and Lee Cronin, with whom he worked on Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, Wan was asked which of the classic monsters were the most difficult to make scary in 2026. In response, the director said, laughing, “I mean, the creature from the Black Lagoon is not easy. The creature from the Black Lagoon is not an easy one. It takes a lot to get it right.” Jason Bloom then responds with, “I knew you were going to say that.”

When Can We Expect to See The Creature From the Black Lagoon?

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Your guess is as good as ours at this point, but the fact that it’s been officially marked as in development is a great sign of progress on the project. And while Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water has long been considered an adaptation of The Creature from the Black Lagoon, a handful of fans have been craving a more terrifying step into that particular lore—one that Wan truly is the perfect mind to bring to life, with films like Insidious, The Conjuring, and Malignant to his name.

And fans believe in Wan’s potential vision for the project, though they are understandably cautious after a slew of bad creature features have been unleashed on the horror genre (yes, we’re talking about The Mummy starring Tom Cruise). “As long as they understand the true point of the movie and Gilman and not try to undermine it, I’ll be content. I want this to be good because the creature is long overdue for a massive revival, and him having an excellent remake that honors the legacy is a good start of that,” said one fan. And with the creature being the last of the great, classic monsters still to have his remake, the waiting game feels even longer.

What do you think about Wan’s comments on the difficulty of making The Creature from the Black Lagoon scary in 2026? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.