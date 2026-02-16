No Arguments, No Notes: These 10 Horror Movies From the 21st Century Are All 10/10 Triumphs

There have been tons of horror movies since the turn of the century, but these 10 are easily near-perfect triumphs. Great horror films come out every year, and the various subgenres mean that all kinds of horror fans have different types of movies to enjoy. However, these films are almost universally agreed to be some of the best that the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s have to offer.

The 20th century saw the birth of the horror feature film, with early movies like Nosferatu, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, The Phantom of the Opera, Dracula, and Frankenstein acting as the building blocks of what would become one of the most popular movie genres. By the end of the 19th century, movies like Night of the Living Dead, Psycho, Rosemary’s Baby, Jaws, Halloween, The Exorcist, Alien, The Thing, The Shining, Poltergeist, Scream, The Blair Witch Project, and more had all been released, and their legacy has led to these beloved films from the 21st century.

10) Shaun of the Dead (2004)

The horror comedy is something that became a lot more prevalant in the 21st century, and the greatest example of it is also one of the films that started the craze: 2004’s Shaun of the Dead. Directed by Edgar Wright and written by he and Simon Pegg, the film follows a loser salesman in London who has to save his friends, parents, girlfriend, and girlfriend’s friends after a zombie apocalpyse breaks out. So, Shaun decides that the best place to take refuge is his local pub.

Shaun of the Dead is absolutely hilarious, with it being immensely quotable and rewatchable. The film is Edgar Wright in peak form, with it containing all of the visual, written, and editing gags that he has become known for. However, it also works as a fantastic zombie film, with it being a fantastic homage to the movies of George A. Romero. Shaun of the Dead is full of heart, laughs, and blood, and it is a must-see for fans of the horror genre.

9) The Host (2006)

Bong Joon Ho’s work spans all kinds of genres, but his premiere horror film is 2006’s The Host. The film is a classic monster movie, with it telling the story of a sea creature living in the Han River who terrorizes local citizens. When the monster takes the daughter of the main character, he decides that his family must face the creature and save her.

The Host‘s incredible visual effects and performances make the movie an incredible ride. However, the film’s social commentary is what pushes it beyond a mere creature feature, with it being a response to the McFarland incident.

8) Let the Right One In (2008)

Movies about characters falling in love with monsters can be found throughout the decades, but the best of the 21st century in the 2008 Swedish film Let the Right One In. Tomas Alfredson’s horror romance tells the story of a 12-year-old boy who becomes friends with his neighbor, a young girl. However, he soon discovers that she is a vampire.

The film is a character study of its main monster, with it truly humanizing the young vampire and making viewers sympathetic about her actions. Let the Right One In has some truly disturbing moments, and it has undeniably had an impact on the horror scene.

7) Under the Skin (2013)

Jonathan Glazer is known for taking a while on his films, with 2013’s Under the Skin still being one of his most recent movies. The film stars Scarlett Johansson as an alien who disguises herself as a human woman in order to kidnap men in Scotland.

The film is one of the most unique alien horror movies, with it being told through her eyes. This makes the film an interesting exploration of an alien’s persepctive on the human condition. Much of Under the Skin was filmed with hidden cameras and actors with no experience, making it a truly revolutionary watch.

6) Train to Busan (2016)

Zombie mania returned in the late 2000s through the early 2020s, and director Yeon Sang-ho’s 2016 film Train to Busan was one of the most notable projects to come out of this trend. The film tells the story of a group of passengers who are on a train when a zombie apocalypse breaks out. So, the passengers have to survive and make it to their destination: Busan.

Unlike many horror movies that are slow, suspenseful, and dreadful, Train to Busan is a fast-paced action horror movie. The movie’s action scenes are incredibly clever, and its unique setting makes it stand out from the horde of other zombie movies that were releasing at the time.

5) Get Out (2017)

Jordan Peele’s feature directorial debut was 2017’s Get Out, and it is still his best film. The movie tells the story of Chris Washington, a Black man who travels to his white girlfriend’s house in order to meet her family. Once there, he uncovers a horrific plot.

Get Out is one of the earliest examples of the heightened horror that was popularized in the late 2010s, with tons of new movies still drawing inspiration from it. Get Out’s social commentary, dark humor, and genuinely new ideas make it a movie that didn’t feel like anything before it, and still, nothing has managed to recapture its magic.

4) Hereditary (2018)

Many argue that Midsommar is a perfect horror film, but it probably wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for Ari Aster’s previous horror movie, 2018’s Hereditary. The film is a domestic drama disguised as a horror film, with it following a family that has to deal with supernatural occurrences after the death of their young daughter.

Hereditary is the closest modern equivalent to The Exorcist, with it tackling possession movies and haunting stories. The film’s writing and performances are incredibly strong, embedding a sense of dread into every moment. Hereditary is incredibly hard to watch, and that’s why it is such a great horror film.

3) The Lighthouse (2019)

Horror is the primary genre of director Robert Eggers, with him being the visionary behind The Witch and Nosferatu. However, 2019’s The Lighthouse is his true horror masterpiece. The film follows a lighthouse keeper and his supervisors as strange happenings begin occurring within the oceanic compound.

The performances from Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe are arguably career bests for both. The cinematography is stunning, with the film subtly implanting ideas into viewers’ heads through its editing. The Lighthouse has been favorbly compared to The Shining, with there being all kinds of interpretations as to what the film means.

2) The Substance (2024)

Body horror is one of the grossest horror subgenres, with it being heavily popularized by David Cronenberg films in the 1980s, like Videodrome and The Fly. Body horror was brought back into the limelight by director Coralie Fargeat’s Best Picture-nominated film, 2024’s The Substance. The film tells the story of Elisabeth Sparkle, a TV fitness instructor who realizes she is aging out of what the network wants. So, she take substance that allows her to become her “ideal” self, leading to disastrous consequences.

The Substance is one of the most stylized films on this list, with its cinematogaphy, performances, and gore being so over-the-top that it is impossible not to get sucked in. The performances are incredible, and the practical and digital effects are some of the best of the decade.

1) 28 Years Later (2025)

Of the entries on this list, Danny Boyle’s 2025 film 28 Years Later is the most recent. The legacy sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later explores the survivors of the Rage Virus decades after the first outbreak. A young boy living in a colony on the Scotish Highlands decides to go on a quest into infected territory in order to find a doctor for his ailing mother. The film is directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland.

Legacy sequels often have a reputation of being lazy rehashes of successful movies. However, 28 Years Later manages to be a masterpiece, standing on its own from the originals. It is one of the most gorgeously shot movies of the decade, and the soundtrack by Young Fathers is absolutely incredible. Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes all give stellar performances, and the movie uses horror to explore beautiful themes about humanity, love, and death.