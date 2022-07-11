Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg Are on the Hunt for Vampires in Day Shift Netflix Trailer

In the official trailer for the Netflix movie Day Shift, vampires are on the run from Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg. Joining Foxx and Snoop Dogg in Day Shift is Dave Franco, with Foxx the primary lead actor who just wants to make a living to provide for his young daughter. He works as a pool cleaner in the San Fernando Valley, which serves as a front for his real job of hunting and killing vampires. The trailer kicks things off by showing Foxx cleaning a possum out of a pool, and when he sets his cleaning supplies down, they're revealed to be hiding his actual tools of vampire exterminating.

After Jamie Foxx takes a rifle to an older woman in her home, her body transforms to become a twisted creature of the night. Day Shift comes from the team that "taught John Wick how to kick ass," and is directed by J.J. Perry and is produced by Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates Redick, Chad Stahelski, and Jason Spitz.

J.J. Perry makes his directorial debut on Day Shift, and the film is based on a script that was first discovered at a screenplay competition. Perry brings his experience from films like The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and the John Wick series to the project.

Aside from Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, Day Shift boasts and all-star cast that includes Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax. Meagan Good appears to play the mother of Foxx's daughter, who is played by Zion Broadnax. Franco is a newcomer to the vampire-hunting business, with the trailer showing him terrified during several action sequences. At one point Franco even urinates in his pants as Foxx tries to reassure him that every hunter does that their first time. Of course, that never happened to Foxx, though.

The logline for Day Shift reads: "Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters."

Day Shift arrives on Netflix August 12th. Are you excited to see what this ensemble cast does in the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!