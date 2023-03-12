WATCH: Oscar Nominee Brendan Fraser Meets Marcel the Shell in Hilarious Video

The 95th Annual Academy Awards are taking place tonight, and a lot of fan-favorite folks are nominated for big awards. One such nominee is Brendan Fraser who is best known for The Mummy films. Fraser is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, and he recently met a fellow nominee in the cutest way. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is nominated for Best Animated Feature, and Fraser got to meet the film's titular character in a Zoom call.

"Excerpts from Marcel's pre-Oscars Zoom with his biggest fan, and fellow first-time nominee, Brendan Fraser. (Unfortunately, he couldn't reach the button to turn on his camera)," A24 Films shared on Twitter. You can check out the adorable video below:

Excerpts from Marcel's pre-Oscars Zoom with his biggest fan, and fellow first-time nominee, Brendan Fraser. (Unfortunately, he couldn't reach the button to turn on his camera) pic.twitter.com/jw9udISbdv — A24 (@A24) March 11, 2023

What Was Nominated For Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards?

This year's Best Picture nominees include Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

According to The New York Times, Everything Everywhere All at Once directors, The Daniels, watched the nominations with Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan on a video call, continuously celebrating as the film earned the most nominations of the year.

"It was so loud, we could barely hear what anyone was saying," Quan told the outlet. "I was jumping up and down, screaming at the top of my voice, exactly the same way that I did when I got the phone call from my agent that the Daniels wanted me to play Waymond...It's so surreal. I am ecstatic."

What Has Brendan Fraser Said About the Batgirl Cancellation?

While Fraser is currently thriving in Hollywood, the actor did have one major setback last year and that was the cancellation of the Batgirl movie. In August, DC fans were met with the shocking news that Warner Bros. Discovery decided to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. In an interview with Variety, Fraser opened up about the cancellation.

"It's tragic," Fraser explained. "It doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio. Leslie Grace was fantastic. She's a dynamo, just a spot-on performer. Everything that we shot was real and exciting and just the antithesis of doing a straightforward digital all-greenscreen thing. They ran firetrucks around downtown Glasgow at 3 in the morning and they had flamethrowers. It was a big-budget movie, but one that was just stripped down to the essentials." The actor added, "Everything that Adil and Bilall shot felt real and exciting."

