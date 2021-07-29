Jared Leto's Unrecognizable Transformation For House Of Gucci Role Has Left The Internet Stunned

Jared Leto caused quite a stir on Twitter today as fans got a glimpse at his character in House of Gucci. The star is sporting heavy makeup and a wig in the poster for the film. Of course, with everything Leto, there were some jokes. The entire situation is pretty bizarre when you think about it. For people who are unaware, House of Gucci is based on the story of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) plotted to killer her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). There a lot of famous faces in this cast, so there was always going to be some wild social media reaction when more images emerged. But, the visage of a balding Leto in a high-fashion suit was just too much for many on the platform to pass up. Selma Hayek will also be in the film as a psychic named Pina Auriemma. Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons are also on-hand.

Earlier this year, the Suicide Squad actor talked about the current crop of Joker actors with Deadline.

"I think in the next 10 or 20 years we're gonna keep seeing these amazing interpretations and so many different people get to steep in those shows," Leto explained. "These Marvel, DC, yeah, they're popcorn movies but sometimes they're a little bit more. Sometimes they start to reflect who and what we're all about in our times. Sometimes they're Shakespearean. It's quite amazing that these characters were written 50, 60, 7o years ago and we're still obsessed with them."

What do you think of his look in the movie? Let us know in the comments below!