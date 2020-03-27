Jared Leto Dresses as Joe Exotic, Holds Tiger King Watch Party

People everywhere are hunkering down at home to avoid COVID-19, which means people are desperate for new things to binge-watch. The Internet’s latest obsession has been Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which focuses on a lively tiger breeder named Joe Exotic who once ran Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, a zoo that focused on big cats. People have fallen in love with the series, formed opinions about the docu-series’ eccentric characters, and have come up with some interesting theories about the show. Turns out, even celebrities are loving the series. Yesterday, Jared Leto, who played the Joker in Suicide Squad, took to Twitter dressed as Joe Exoctic, ready to start a watch party.

“Got my popcorn. Pressing play on #TigerKing Episode 1. Let’s do this @Netflix #JaredLetoCinemaClub,” Leto tweeted. He ended up creating an entire thread during his watch, stating up top, “For the record I’ve seen the entire series. Hold on to your Cowboy hat face and get ready for a wild Tiger face ride” You can check out the first two tweets in the thread below:

For the record I’ve seen the entire series. Hold on to your 🤠 and get ready for a wild 🐯 ride. 😳😳😳😂😂😂😂 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Leto’s live-tweet took a fun turn as he shared his opinions about the series and showed off some of his Tiger King-related looks. Here are all of the actor’s episode one watch party tweets from last night…

Baskin Vibes

Now I DEF wore this on tour pic.twitter.com/GhCRu434df — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

PSA

For the record no one should keep these animals in cages like this. Not ok. We need to protect exotic / endangered animals and their wild habitats @WWF — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Thanks, Netflix

Shout out to @Netflix for another incredibly well made documentary 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 and for keeping us entertained during this challenging time. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Things Are Heating Up

I saw that tiger just bite his finger 👁👁👁 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Pic Or It Didn’t Happen

I swear to god I wore that shirt on tour @Gucci @30secondtomars — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Hair King

I’m not gonna lie I’m into that hair — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

The Fashion Is Outshining The Tigers

Can someone send me that turquoise necklace? — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Muscial Inspiration

I swear to god I love that song #isawatiger SHOULD WE COVER THIS?? @finneas — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Hello, Shaq

I mean for @shaq a tiger IS basically a house cat… 🤔🤔🤔 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Joe Is A Style Icon

Thanks to joe for keeping fringe alive 🕺🏻 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Uh Oh

A Successful Episode One Rewatch

Wow. Mind blown again – end of episode one. Masterful direction and great job to all involved with the production!!! #TigerKing @netlix — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Finally, A Classic

Maybe a YouTube classic? https://t.co/Y5VvRGgwer — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

What are your thoughts on Tiger King? Did you enjoy Jared Leto’s Twitter commentary? Tell us in the comments!