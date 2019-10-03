New Jason Bourne Movie in the Works, Will Tie in to Treadstone TV Series

The long-running Jason Bourne franchise is now expanding to the small screen with the brand new television series Treadstone debuting on the USA Network later this month. But three years after the premiere of the last film in franchise, with Matt Damon reprising his title role in Jason Bourne, it looks like there might be plans for yet another movie in the works — but it’s still a long ways away. Producer Ben Smith, who has worked on the movies and is also producing Treadstone, teased that there is still a future for the franchise on the big screen.

Smith recently spoke with CinemaBlend about Treadstone when he teased the development of a sixth Jason Bourne film.

“I mean we are definitely working on another film,” Smith explained. “What we’re doing within that? Will there be connected tissue in terms of are we all existing within the same world and universe? Absolutely. The details of that are still under wraps.”

Damon originally starred in the first three movies of the series including The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, and The Bourne Ultimatum. He was later replaced by Jeremy Renner for the fourth film, The Bourne Legacy, though he later returned to the role for 2016’s Jason Bourne.

We last heard that the sixth film was being developed after Jason Bourne was released, but it seems like those plans changed despite the film being a box office success with a global gross of $415 million.

Damon was asked about a possible return in 2017, but as he explained to the Hollywood Reporter he was not ready to make that film just yet.

“Not right now. Those things are a massive undertaking,” Damon explained.

Still, producer Frank Marshall is hopeful to get back to the series at some point.

“Obviously they’re very pleased with how [Jason Bourne] turned out. It’s really about the story, just like on this one, everyone said ‘if you come to us with a good story, we’ll think about it,’” Marshall said to Yahoo! “So right now, we’re taking a pause and then we’re going to dive back in and try to find a story. We did leave it wide open at the end of the movie to continue on in Bourne’s world so we’ll see what we can come up with.”

We’ll see if the new TV series is a success and if Treadstone could help get the ball rolling on Jason Bourne 6.

Treadstone premieres on USA Network on Tuesday, October 15th.