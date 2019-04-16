Kevin Smith Reveals ‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot’ Running Time of First Cut

Principal production on Jay and Silent Reboot wrapped last month and now director Kevin Smith has revealed the first cut of the film is complete. According to a tweet by the filmmaker earlier tonight, the first cut of the film clocks in just under two hours. In fact, the cut is one hour and 54 minutes long, around nine minutes longer than Smith wants the final cut of the film.

“Today, on 4/15, I finished my first cut of this oddity odyssey,” Smith tweeted. “Current running time is 1 hour and 54 minutes but I’m aiming for the #JayAndSilentBobStrikback running time of 1 hour and 45 minutes. Now the tough choices begin…”

We wrapped #JayAndSilentBobReboot in NOLA on 3/26. Today, on 4/15, I finished my first cut of this oddity odyssey. Current running time is 1 hour and 54 minutes but I’m aiming for the #JayAndSilentBobStrikeBack running time of 1 hour and 45 minutes. Now the tough choices begin… pic.twitter.com/Zgti8iqgXI — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 16, 2019

If you’re a fan of Smith, or follow him on social media, you’ll know the filmmaker is nothing short of sentimental so the matching of runtimes is totally understandable. In an emotional video shared to social media the day the sequel wrapped, Smith explained what the project meant to him.

“We left Jersey a long time ago, not in our hearts, obviously, but like physically left the place and went so f***ing far,” Smith added. “We probably don’t go any of these places without me meeting Jason Mewes,” Smith said in the emotional video.

“I’m horrible at talking on the camera when it comes to sharing and baring my heart,” Mewes added, also tearing up. “That is a f***ing wrap on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I love this guy, and I’m gonna kiss him, and you’re gonna see it.”

Jay and Silent Reboot is currently scheduled for release sometime later this year.

