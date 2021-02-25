Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Gets 2021 Release Date

✖

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn has been given a fall 2021 by Screen Media, who picked up worldwide distribution rights for the film. The fourth installment in the Jeepers Creepers franchise (and second installment from Sreen Media) will be living up to its title, "Reborn," by truly giving the franchise a fresh start. Due to all the criminal controversy surrounding Jeepers Creepers creator Victor Salva, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn will be the first installment done by a different director, with Iron Sky director Timo Vuorensola taking the helm. Reborn is the beginning of a brand new trilogy of films separate from Salva's trilogy - you can get the plot details, below:

Here's the synopsis for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn:

“The film unfolds as the Horror Hound festival holds its first ever event in Louisiana, where it attracts hundreds of geeks, freaks and die-hard horror fans from far and wide. Among them is fanboy Chase and his girlfriend Laine, who is forced to come along for the ride. But as the event approaches, Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town’s past, and in particular, local legend/urban myth The Creeper. As the festival arrives and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned…and that she is at the center of it.”

(Photo: Screen Media)

Screen Media put out the following statement about Jeepers Creepers: Reborn's release:

“As excited as we are, we know that fans will be even more thrilled (and chilled) to return to the world of the Creeper, now with a much scarier vision from director Timo Vuorensola, who is the perfect fit to restart this franchise."

As you can see, the studio is treading over the controversy surrounding Victor Salva's history with Jeepers Creepers without having to say so. It's a necessary concession: Jeepers Creepers was a breakout horror hit of the 2000s (the original film and sequel both set records for the largest Labor Day box-office), and it looked like the franchise was headed for the same kind of run as the Saw or Paranormal Activity series. However, Salva's 1988 conviction for child pornography and lewd acts with a minor couldn't stay buried in the age of the Internet. A prequel, Jeepers Creepers 3, was stalled and delayed for 14 years, ultimately crashing and burning with critics, and only getting a two-night theatrical run and an airing on Syfy.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is written by Sean Michael Argo (Iconoclast). It is aiming for a fall 2021 release date.