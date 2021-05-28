Joe Manganiello Reveals New Look At Backside Of Deathstroke Mohawk

✖

As we know, actor Joe Manganiello is set to return as the DC villain Deathstroke for Zack Snyder's Justice League and we've seen some photos of him in costume while sporting a brand new mohawk hairstyle. The actor has kept it in the days since shooting his new material for the film, which Snyder has admitted won't actually add a lot to the runtime of the HBO Max limited series, and a new photo offers a look at the back side of the actor's hair. Manganiello dyed his mohawk blue in the days since, but this fresh image of the actor (and his dog bubbles) gives a better look at what his Deathstroke do' looks like all around.

Manganiello was originally supposed to appear as Deathstroke in Snyder's Justice League post-credit scene, which would've set up events of Ben Affleck's Batman movie. Joss Whedon's Justice League included a different version of the scene, still featuring Manganiello and Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor; however, fans who were excited about Snyder's original version had ever reason to be equally excited for Deathstroke. After some test footage of Manganiello in costume "leaked" online, the buzz for his take on Deathstroke was high.

In addition to whatever sequences with Manganiello that were shot for Zack Snyder's Justice League, the director confirmed that it's all only going to add a few minutes into the film.

"In the end, it's gonna probably be about four minutes or five minutes of additional photography," Snyder said in a previous interview with Beyond the Trailer. "In the four hours that is Justice League, it is four minutes."

Manganiello previously had a spinoff film with The Raid director Gareth Evans lined up at one point at Warner Bros. Pictures, but that collapsed alongside Snyder's Justice League plans and Affleck's Batman movie exit. Evans previously opened up to us in an interview about his plans for that film as well.

"The approach would've been interesting to kind of take on [the character's origins]," Evans shared with ComicBook.com. "I wasn't interested in doing the bloated version of that film. I wouldn't have wanted it to be like a two-hour-plus version of a comic book movie. I think that there was a leaner, more aggressive version of that story. Something that felt a lot more in tune with Korean War films. That would've been my preferred angle on something like that. But who knows, it might get picked up again at some point, and I might get another phone call at some point down the line. But, it's eluded me."

There's no word yet on when Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on HBO Max, but the project is supposed to hit the streamer sometime in 2021.