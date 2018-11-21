John C. Reilly Has Bittersweet Feelings About ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’

Disney lovers everywhere will finally be able to see Ralph Breaks the Internet in theaters this week, and critics have already expressed their adoration for the film online in the weeks leading up to its release. The Wreck-It Ralph sequel is poised to be a pretty big hit for the House of Mouse, but star John C. Reilly has some bittersweet feelings about the movie now that it’s finished.

While Disney has plenty of long-running franchises, the Ralph Breaks the Internet directors have said on multiple occasions that this series isn’t exactly meant to go any further. According to Reilly, it wasn’t until the film’s press junket when he realized that he might actually be done playing Ralph for good.

“Someone mentioned that yesterday in a press conference, like ‘What happens now? Will there be a second sequel to the movie?’ And then someone on the team said, ‘Well, we kinda wrapped things up here, so this might be the end of the line,’” Reilly told ComicBook.com. “And I was like, ‘Oh man.’ It didn’t really occur to me until that moment when Rich Moore said this might be it, I was like ‘I better enjoy this press junket! This might be the last time I get to hang out with these guys in this way.’”

Ralph Breaks the Internet will certainly make enough money to deserve another sequel, as it’s poised to crush the Thanksgiving box office, but directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston feel like the ending in this movie is the perfect way to leave the franchise.

“I feel good about where they’re at,” said Johnston. “I mean you could envision like plot things where something gets screwed up and they have to reconnect to fix it. But in terms of it being a story of maturation for Ralph? Like he’s really, like John Reilly said in the press conference. The Internet represents the sort of adult phase of their life. And I think Ralph at the end, has matured where he is comfortable in his skin and he will make friends and he and Vanellope will still hang out. And Vanellope is just coming of age, she’s just finding that thing that makes her passionate, and I don’t know.”

You can never truly say “never” with animated franchises like this, especially when they continue to thrive. After all, who would’ve ever thought we’d be getting a fourth Toy Story after a way the third installment came to an end? Hopefully the perfect story will come to the filmmakers sometime in the future, and we’ll get one more go-round with Ralph and Vanellope.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is now playing in theaters.