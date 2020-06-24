Halloween Kills Producer Reveals Why the Trailer Hasn't Been Released Yet

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

The first trailer for 2018's Halloween landed online the first week of June of that year, so with sequel Halloween Kills expected to land in theaters this October, fans have wondered why a trailer hasn't yet been unveiled, with producer Jason Blum confirming that the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the movie industry might mean the film won't hit theaters this October and he doesn't want to unleash the trailer until the release plan can be confirmed. It's hard to argue with this approach, because our first official look at the new film will surely excite audiences, so to have to learn shortly after a trailer debut that the film won't hit theaters this October, that joy will quickly be replaced by disappointment.

“The reason [a trailer] hasn’t come out yet is because we don’t know what the world is going to look like in October," Blum revealed to Fandom. "Right now we’re still planning on releasing the movie in October but if there’s no way to release it [theatrically], then we’re not sure. So we’re not going to release the trailer until we really are very sure when people are going to get to see the movie. So that’s the holdup. But we have a great trailer and a great movie and I can’t wait for everybody to see it.”

A number of popular movie theater chains have announced their plans to start reopening locations in the coming weeks with limited capacity and various other health protocols to ensure the safety of guests. However, the rates of confirmed coronavirus cases have been steadily increasing in some parts of the country, while various other establishments have begun to reopen their doors to the public, which could potentially lead to an overall increase in confirmed cases around the world. While it's still early in the reopening process, we wouldn't be surprised if theaters have to close their doors once again shortly after their initial reopening.

Earlier this year, the highly anticipated A Quiet Place Part II and Candyman were slated to land in theaters, only for those projects to be pushed to this September. While those releases are still months away, some reports claim that both films could potentially land on VOD platforms on the same days as their planned theatrical releases, potentially allowing as many viewers as possible to access the films in whatever ways they deem safest.

Whatever the future might hold for Halloween Kills and its release, we shouldn't count on getting a trailer until there's a clearer picture of the moviegoing industry.

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16th and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

