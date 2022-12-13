John Cena and Jason Momoa Team Up for New Buddy Action Comedy Killer Vacation

Warner Bros. Pictures has been known for their fair share of action comedies and it seems that they're developing a new on with some massive talent. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Peacmaker stars Jason Momoa and John Cena are set to reteam on a new action comedy titled Killer Vacation. Plot details are being kept somewhere in a protein powder container, but it's rumored to be set during the holidays. Mark and Brian Gunn penned the script with newly appointed DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran on board to produce with John Rickard. Even though Momoa and Cena shared the screen during the season finale of Peacemaker, it appears that the two actually met on set of Fast and Furious 10. According to Variety, Killer Vacation was "packaged and set up" at Warner Bros. before Safran took the job at DC, so no word on how this will effect his new duties.

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

Are you excited to see the actors team up? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!