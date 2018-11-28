John Krasinski Cried Over Emily Blunt’s Performance In ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

John Krasinksi stopped by Ellen this week and wasn’t shy about the extremely emotional experience he had during his first viewing of Mary Poppins Returns.

Krasinksi, who has been married to the film’s star, Emily Blunt, since 2010, felt a whole lot of feels while watching the upcoming Disney sequel.

“The first time I ever saw it,” he explains, “they give you a tissue box in the screening room and I was like, ‘oh that’s very nice, I don’t have a cold.’” Little did The Office alum know, the tissues were there for more than potential sniffles.

Krasinksi shared that 25 minutes into the movie, he “stood up and went to the back of the room.” This worried Blunt, who asked, “Do you not like it? I’ve never seen this happen.” Turns out, Krasinksi was on a napkin hunt because he already obliterated the tissues within the first 20 minutes of the film. “I need anything to stop this crying!,” he said of the experience.

“So, she did a good job?,” Ellen DeGeneres asked.

“No, it’s not her best,” Krasinksi jokingly replied.

However, when it was time to get serious, Krasinksi wasn’t hesitant to praise the film. “It’s honestly one of the most beautiful films,” he added, “exactly what everybody needs at the holidays. Pure joy.”

This isn’t the first time Krasinksi has gushed over his wife’s work. The actor has been very open about being obsessed with The Devil Wears Prada. The husband and wife duo also worked together earlier this year, co-starring in A Quiet Place, a horror film written and directed by Krasinksi. The movie was a rousing success, in fact, a sequel script is currently being developed.

Mary Poppins Returns will follow the singing nanny as she reunites with the Banks family long after the children have grow up, back to provide her assistance after Michael’s wife dies.

In addition to Blunt in the titular role, Mary Poppins Returns also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw. The movie will also feature appearances by Dick Van Dyke, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh, Angela Lansbury and David Warner.

While the original Mary Poppins, Julie Andrews, won’t be making a cameo in the film, she will be a part of the holiday box office mania. It was recently announced that the iconic actress will be making a cameo in Aquaman.

Mary Poppins Returns will be released in theaters on December 19, 2018.