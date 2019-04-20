John Singleton, ‘Shaft’ And ‘Boyz n the Hood’ Director, Reportedly Suffers Stroke

John Singleton, who is known for directing and writing films like Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, Shaft, and more, has reportedly suffered a stroke. No official announcement has been made by Singleton’s family or reps, but according to lovebscott.com the director is in the hospital after suffering a stroke, though no further details are available at this time. Snoop Dogg has also taken to Instagram to share a message about Singleton, saying “Pray 4 my brother 🙏🏽👊🏿✨💙. @johnsingleton”. That seems to indicate something is going on, and hopefully, we’ll get more clarification on Singleton’s status soon.

For now, though our thoughts are with Singleton and his family and friends, and we hope he recovers soon from any potential health issues he is suffering at the moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Singleton’s work includes aforementioned films like Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, and Shaft, but also includes films like Baby Boy, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Four Brothers. He also produced on most of those films and additional projects like Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan, and the documentary about the LA Riots L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later.

View this post on Instagram Pray 4 my brother 🙏🏽👊🏿✨💙. @johnsingleton A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Apr 20, 2019 at 3:57am PDT

Singleton was also at one point involved with Wesley Snipes’ Black Panther project in the 90s, a movie that ended up never getting made but did result in a meeting between Snipes and Singleton over the movie’s vision. It didn’t work out ultimately due to different creative visions for the project according to Snipes.

“I laid on him my vision of the film being closer to what you see now: the whole world of Africa being a hidden, highly technically advanced society, cloaked by a force field, Vibranium,” Snipes said. “John was like, ‘Nah! Hah! Hah! See, he’s got the spirit of the Black Panther, but he is trying to get his son to join the [civil rights activist] organization. And he and his son have a problem, and they have some strife because he is trying to be politically correct and his son wants to be a knucklehead.’”

Black Panther did eventually get his big debut on the big screen with Ryan Coogler taking the reigns.

Singleton’s work also extended to television, with work on Rebel and Snowfall. We’ll keep you posted on any further details we learn.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!