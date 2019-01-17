New ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Poster Released

A new poster for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has been released.

“If you want peace, prepare for war,” the film’s official Twitter account wrote in a tweet. It’s a statement which matches the film’s tone and new poster, seeing as its titular assassin played by Keanu Reeves is now on the run in the wake of John Wick: Chapter 2‘s events and has been ex-communicado by the Continental for his actions.

Check out the new poster for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum below.

If you want peace, prepare for war. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is in theaters May 17. #JohnWick3 pic.twitter.com/ySVOvnzwhJ — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) January 17, 2019

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum will return Reeves to the titular role, as well as Laurence Fisburne, Ian McShane, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, and Lance Reddick in supporting roles. The film adds Halle Berry to its cast, playing Sofia, and old friend to John, and fellow super-assassin. “She’s absolutely astounding,” Reeves previously told ExtraTV of Berry. “She gets to do some really cool stuff. This another level. She raised the bar.”

The franchise launched as an unexpected hit with 2015’s John Wick which put Reeves back in the action spotlight for the first time since the Matrix trilogy concluded. As it has now spawned a trilogy with no signs of slowing down, director Chad Stahelski has already expressed interest in returning for more outings with the universe and characters.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” Stahelski told EW. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

What do you want to see in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter, @BrandonDavisBD. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is set for release on May 17th.