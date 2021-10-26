Keanu Reeves Buys John Wick 4 Stunt Team $10k Watches as Wrap Gift

You don’t have to go too far in Hollywood to hear a story of just how good a guy Keanu Reeves really is. If his wrap gifts to the stunt team on John Wick: Chapter 4 are any indication, he’s quite the exemplary fellow. With filming either close to done or already having completed on the fourth Wick flick, a pair of the aforementioned stuntmen have shared their fancy new gifts from reeves: a Rolex Submariner.

Both Bruce Lee Concepcion and Jeremy Marinas showed the gifts off on Instagram. Visible in the pictures were a custom-engraved back customized with each stunt worker’s name. “The John Wick Five, [NAME] Thank You. Keanu. JW4 2021,” the engraving reads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the watches for yourself below, and for what it’s worth — The Robb Report says each watch checks in at $10,000 in value.

Chapter 4 had been filming in Berlin, Paris, and Japan. It’s also the first movie not involving a script from franchise creator Derek Kolstad. Instead, Chad Stahelski will be directing from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

“I’m actually not involved in four and five,” Kolstad previously told Collider. “No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I’m still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m excited to see.”

“No, it wasn’t my decision. When you think of the contractually of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, they didn’t have to come back to me, and so they didn’t,” the scribe added. “And so you look at that and you could be hurt, and I would say if I was 20 years ago I would have been, but seeing what the industry is and how things go, I just believe that you bless everything and hope it all the best, and to the players involved who are doing other things elsewhere. And yeah, it’s personal, so I’m never going to talk shit about John Wick. I want this thing to survive and thrive.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set to enter theaters on May 27, 2022 while The Continental has yet to set a release date.

What other Wick spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!