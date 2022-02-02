John Wick: Chapter 3’s Halle Berry Teases Potential Sofia Spinoff

Halle Berry officially joined the WickVerse in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the franchise’s best attempt yet at establishing a world chock-full of opportunities. Berry’s currently on the press tour for Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall, and was asked if she’ll return to the John Wick world at some point. While fans shouldn’t expect her character Sofia to appear in John Wick: Chapter 4, there might be something else entirely on the way.

“Sofia’s not in the next John Wick movie,” told IGN in a recent chat before adding, “There could possibly be a Sofia…her own movie. So she might not be in John Wick, but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy.”

Berry then went on to compare a Sofia spinoff to “putting some ointment on a little sore,” saying a Wick spinoff could help heal the wounds caused by Berry’s canceled Die Another Day spinoff.

To date, only one spinoff has been confirmed by the studio. The Continental will air on STARZ in the next year or so as a three-night event series. There’s also a potential film spin-off in the works titled Ballerina, featuring the group of assassins led by Anjelica Huston’s The Director. As of last October, Ana De Armas was in talks to star in the flick while Len Wiseman would director from a script by John Wick: Chapter 4 scribe Shay Hatten.

Hatten has now taken over as the primary scribe for the franchise, replacing Wick creator Derek Kolstad.

“I’m actually not involved in four and five,” Kolstad told Collider last year. “No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I’m still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m excited to see.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set to enter theaters on March 24, 2023 while The Continental has yet to set a release date. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now available wherever movies are sold.

