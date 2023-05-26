John Wick Video Game Announcement Coming "Soon", Teases Lionsgate

A new John Wick video game will seemingly be coming pretty soon. John Wick is one of the biggest action franchises out there and it has continued to rise in popularity since the first movie debuted as a sleeper hit in 2014. The subsequent sequels grew bigger and bigger with John Wick Chapter 4 racking up nearly half a billion dollars at the box office before making its way to streaming. With that said, the series appeared to be at its end more or less, with the exception of spin-offs coming down the pipeline, but Lionsgate has confirmed it is developing John Wick 5. No one knows exactly what that will look like, but it's clear the studio has big plans for the series.

In addition to that, a proper big-budget AAA John Wick game is also in the cards. Lionsgate teased the possibility of a John Wick game last year and it appears to be getting closer to a reality. During a recent investors call, Lionsgate exec Joe Drake noted that they're actively taking pitches from developers for a new John Wick game and sees a lot of enthusiasm happening around the IP. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer also added that he hopes there will be "something more specific to announce soon on John Wick" in the video game world.

"As it relates to the video game, we are continuing to have those conversations," said Drake. "There's a ton of energy around it. What I would say is, with the success of a John Wick 4 that actually you see growth from 3% to 4%, which is very rare in any franchise, much less than action franchise, creates a lot of energy and excitement in the company. It does the same with filmmakers, and we're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience."

As of right now, it seems like Lionsgate is still working to find a studio that can be trusted with the John Wick series. Only time will tell who that ends up with, but it sounds like Lionsgate is closing in on some candidates. There's a chance Lionsgate will announce it as soon as a deal is closed with a simple logo or brief CG cinematic, but we probably shouldn't expect to see the game itself for another 3 – 5 years, if we're lucky.

What studio do you want to see make a John Wick game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.