John Wick: Chapter 4 Will Be Longest Movie in Franchise

When the fourth John Wick film races into theaters next spring, it'll be the longest picture in the Lionsgate franchise. While an exact runtime has yet to be unveiled, Wick helmer Chad Stahelski has confirmed the latest flick will, in fact, be longer than any of the property's previous titles.

In a recent chat with Collider, the filmmaker confirmed John Wick: Chapter 4 will be longer than John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which clocked in at 131 minutes.

"We're on the final stretch for picture lock, and then we have our VFX music. But this is the furthest along I've ever been, this much in post. We love the music that we've got so far. We still have Tyler Bates doing the composition on some of the bigger sequences," Stahelski told the website.

He added, "VFX are going to be coming in throughout the rest of the year. But we're dangerously close. In our edit, as far as our picture lock goes, we're within a few minutes of locking. Our sequences are done. The movie is essentially done. There's probably another few weeks of tweaking overall, then we lock picture, and we're about music sound and the effects."

Though Chapter 4 and Chapter 5 were once confirmed to shoot back-to-back, the fifth Wick film has yet to enter principal photography. Stahelski told ComicBook.com earlier this month that both he and franchise star Keanu Reeves wanted to take a break between filming films.

"It seems in the other franchises that have tried it, they just feel like the same thing done again, right? Like there's no new influence. Sometimes you need that creative breath to come up with fresh shit," the filmmaker recalls. "Otherwise I'm stressed out about making two movies instead of one really good one. I'm just not that bright. I'm not that clever. I'm not that good as a director to project my vision years into the future and do two great movies."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set to enter theaters on March 24, 2023 while The Continental has yet to set a release date.

