John Wick: Chapter 4 Reviews Are Overwhelmingly Positive
The review embargo for John Wick: Chapter 4 has lifted, with reviewers overwhelmingly supporting the Keanu Reeves-starring flick. As with the social reactions shared last week, the full reviews are just as positive, with critics claiming the film is not only the best of the franchise, but one of the best action movies released in recent memory.
"If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you'd probably get something close to this," John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski told Empire Magazine of the film last year. "And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks."
"It gets a little scary after the third one," he added. "Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F-ck it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
A+ Stahelski
prevnext
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 showcases all the hallmarks of the addictive series – colorful characters, eye-popping production design, and incredible fight choreography. John’s Sisyphean task is brutal but so fun to watch. Chad Stahelski is one of the best directors working today. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/EmrUctzBJ1— Dancin' Dan in AustinLand (@SXSW) (@dancindanonfilm) March 14, 2023
Absolute Banger
prevnext
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is an absolute banger. Earns every bit of that runtime, with Keanu Reeves once again performing the most insane stunts and Chad Stahelski providing some of the best action filmmaking. The third act and finale had the whole crowd cheering like no other #SXSW pic.twitter.com/UmzKGSR7Ds— kevin l. lee @SXSW (@Klee_FilmReview) March 14, 2023
All-Time Great
prevnext
The world’s worst retiree is back – and better than ever in #JohnWick4, which sees our beloved hero fighting his way towards absolution, redemption & freedom once again. Chad Stahelski has delivered an all-timer. ❤️! My review via @FreshFictionTV: https://t.co/iq4pKcCAZb— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 14, 2023
Magnum Opus
prevnext
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 might be one of the greatest achievements in action filmmaking in recent memory. It's an overwhelming magnum opus to one of the greatest action series ever made. #JohnWick https://t.co/vJ6mwtqWNW— Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) March 14, 2023
Different Level
prevnext
I wrote about JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4. I like the other John Wick movies, but this one has stayed with me. It’s just on a different level than the other three. It’s honestly one of the best pure action movies I’ve seen and I’ve seen a lot https://t.co/ew7ZAtEvsm— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 14, 2023
Stunning Feat
prevnext
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is a stunning feat of action filmmaking. The ambitious stunts, cinematography, & sound have never been better. Keanu Reeves continues to push his body to the limit while Donnie Yen & Hiroyuki Sanada add real gravitas to the most epic film of the franchise yet pic.twitter.com/mSIOXWMWpR— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 7, 2023
Visual Masterpiece
I showed up to John Wick: Chapter 4 for Keanu Reeves to do some cool action and I left witnessing a visual masterpiece of choreographed fights. #SXSW— joe aranda @ sxsw (@JoeySpielberg) March 14, 2023
*****
John Wick: Chapter 4 will hits theaters on March 24th. What other John Wick Universe spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!prev