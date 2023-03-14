John Wick: Chapter 4 Reviews Are Overwhelmingly Positive

By Adam Barnhardt

The review embargo for John Wick: Chapter 4 has lifted, with reviewers overwhelmingly supporting the Keanu Reeves-starring flick. As with the social reactions shared last week, the full reviews are just as positive, with critics claiming the film is not only the best of the franchise, but one of the best action movies released in recent memory.

"If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you'd probably get something close to this," John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski told Empire Magazine of the film last year. "And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks."

"It gets a little scary after the third one," he added. "Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F-ck it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."

John Wick: Chapter 4 will hits theaters on March 24th. What other John Wick Universe spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

