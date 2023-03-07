John Wick 4 First Reactions Call It Best Action Movie of Last Decade
The first reactions to Chad Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 4 have arrived with critics apparently loving every second of it. Falling in line with the first three entries in the franchise, Chapter 4 is receiving near-universal acclaim for its monstrous action set pieces. Furthermore, those who've seen the film are also applauding Stahelski's work on the sequel, saying the director took a massive step forward with his storytelling this time around.
According to Stahelski himself, the film is the most ambitious in the franchise yet. "If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you'd probably get something close to this," Stahelski told Empire Magazine last year. "And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks."
"It gets a little scary after the third one," he added. "Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F-ck it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."
Absolutely Rocks
#JohnWick4 absolutely rocks, start to finish. Keanu Reeves finds new ways to impress with stunning action and surrounds himself by incredible franchise newcomers.
Chapters 1-3 world-built and Chapter 4 could run with all of it.
An epic big screen blast. CINEMA! pic.twitter.com/KUo69tIQys— The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) March 6, 2023
Absolutely Huge
John Wick: Chapter 4 is absolutely HUGE. Yes, it's long, but its outrageously good set pieces more than make up for it. A slick, brutal and stylish action epic that sees Keanu Reeves push himself further than before, and with moments that'll have fans talking... #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/6zNg6c3KX5— Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) March 6, 2023
Don't Want to Miss
John Wick: Chapter 4 is an action spectacle you don’t want to miss. Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen are absolutely amazing in the film. It’s one of the best action movies of recent memory. #JohnWick4 #JohnWickChapter4 pic.twitter.com/q90L4nkHwA— That Hashtag Show (Official) (@ThatHashtagShow) March 6, 2023
As Awesome As You Expect
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 was as badass & as awesome as I hoped it would be.— Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) March 6, 2023
I didn't mind the lengthy runtime cause the Arc de Triomphe relentless action alone was worth it.
And the gun-fu of Keanu Reeves VS. Donnie Yen lived up to the hype.#JohnWick4 #JW4 #KeanuReeves #DonnieYen pic.twitter.com/v6E7wAB70Q
Jaw-Dropping
I loved John Wick 4. There are some truly jaw-dropping scenes, and you'll never look at stairs the same way again. Donnie Yen is exceptional. One of the best action movies of the last decade, easy. @JohnWickMovie pic.twitter.com/wjWkumOwhh— Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) March 6, 2023
Finest Action Movie
John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the finest action movies ever. My jaw hit the floor at least six times. One section involving a Dragon's Breath shotgun is just action-movie goodness at its best. Donnie Yen steals the show. Easily the best in the series #JohnWick4 #JohnWickChapter4 pic.twitter.com/VBsZxC6bhu— Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) March 6, 2023
Earned Runtime
I had reservations about John Wick: Chapter 4's nearly three hour runtime, but the movie earns it. It's an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal. Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP. #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/xyMbLXmXUM— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 6, 2023
John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24th. What other John Wick Universe spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!prev