John Wick 4 First Reactions Call It Best Action Movie of Last Decade

The first reactions to Chad Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 4 have arrived with critics apparently loving every second of it. Falling in line with the first three entries in the franchise, Chapter 4 is receiving near-universal acclaim for its monstrous action set pieces. Furthermore, those who've seen the film are also applauding Stahelski's work on the sequel, saying the director took a massive step forward with his storytelling this time around.

According to Stahelski himself, the film is the most ambitious in the franchise yet. "If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you'd probably get something close to this," Stahelski told Empire Magazine last year. "And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks."

"It gets a little scary after the third one," he added. "Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F-ck it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."

