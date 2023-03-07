John Wick 4 First Reactions Call It Best Action Movie of Last Decade

By Adam Barnhardt

The first reactions to Chad Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 4 have arrived with critics apparently loving every second of it. Falling in line with the first three entries in the franchise, Chapter 4 is receiving near-universal acclaim for its monstrous action set pieces. Furthermore, those who've seen the film are also applauding Stahelski's work on the sequel, saying the director took a massive step forward with his storytelling this time around.

According to Stahelski himself, the film is the most ambitious in the franchise yet. "If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you'd probably get something close to this," Stahelski told Empire Magazine last year. "And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks."

"It gets a little scary after the third one," he added. "Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F-ck it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Absolutely Rocks

prevnext

Absolutely Huge

prevnext

Don't Want to Miss

prevnext

As Awesome As You Expect

prevnext

Jaw-Dropping

prevnext

Finest Action Movie

prevnext

Earned Runtime

*****

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24th. What other John Wick Universe spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

prev

Related:

0comments
Start the Conversation

of