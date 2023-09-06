John Wick: Chapter 4 New Streaming Premiere Date Announced

The latest installment in the acclaimed John Wick action franchise is heading to the world of streaming a little bit earlier than everyone thought. After winning big at the box office earlier this year, John Wick: Chapter 4 will be making its streaming service debut on Starz. It was announced way back in June that John Wick: Chapter 4 would be coming exclusively to Starz in the final week of September. This week, that date was moved up.

Starz announced on Wednesday that John Wick: Chapter 4 will be available to stream on its service beginning on September 15th, less than 10 days from now. If you have a Starz subscription and don't already own John Wick: Chapter 4, you'll be able to watch it very soon.

What's Next for John Wick?

Later this month, Peacock will begin its three-week airing of event series The Continental: From the World of John Wick. This prequel series focuses on the backstory of Winston and his takeover of the Continental hotel in New York City. Three installments of the series will be released on a weekly basis, beginning on September 29th.

Next summer, the spinoff film Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas, is scheduled to hit theaters. While there's a lot of excitement for that movie, fans are also wondering if a fifth mainline John Wick film will ever happen. According to Lionsgate boss Joe Drake, it's definitely on the table.

"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience," Drake explained during the company's quarterly earnings call earlier this year. "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series, The Continental, will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic -- will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

Are you looking forward to the future of the John Wick franchise? Will you be watching John Wick: Chapter 4 when it hits Starz in a couple of weeks? Let us know in the comments!