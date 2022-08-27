John Wick Star Keanu Reeves Surprises Couple During Wedding Photos

Keanu Reeves made one couple's entire year when he hung out for their wedding. James and Nikki Roadnight were getting married in Northamptonshire, England. The bride told Newsweek that her husband saw the actor in the hotel and asked the John Wick star to come over and have a drink. Well, Reeves took them up on their offer and made their special day even more unforgettable. After that bar conversation, the beloved actor actually came over to take some pictures and offer his congratulations. Roadnight didn't think he would. The groom thought getting to talk to him would be more than enough, but Reeves went above and beyond. Check out her story right here.

"My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he'd just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to," Nikki began. "He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn't know if he would or not, but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!"

"It was all very exciting, and I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he'd just had a long flight so wouldn't stay long, but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding," she added.

When he's busy not being a real-life superhero, he plays one in movies. Animation fans were overjoyed to discover that Reeves is playing Batman in DC Comics' League of Super-Pets. ScreenRant spoke to director Jared Stern about why he selected The Matrix star for the role.

"Keanu Reeves' voice was just such a perfect match for that," Stern explained. "I think he would have been a great live-action Batman, but he's wonderful as our animated haunted Batman and, most importantly, for our movie. I think he's a guy who could really use a pet. And he really had fun with it. I'm nervous to direct wonderful, amazing actors who I've loved my whole life and I think he was he was so excited to be Batman. When you work in an animated movie, it kind of makes you a kid again, and to be Batman, it was pretty fun."

DC Comics also dropped a description for the movie as it's available digitally right now: "In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes."

Did you love this cool viral moment? Let us know down in the comments!