Keanu Reeves' Kind Response to Young Fan Goes Viral

Keanu Reeves' kind response to a young fan has social media buzzing. During his travels to NYC, TV producer Andrew Kimmel spotted the John Wick star interacting with a kid who wanted to hold an impromptu video with the actor. During this interaction, the fan asked about every question under the sun. It began with a request for an autograph and spiraled out from there. Some of the questions asked involved what Reeves was doing in London, his trip to see the F1 Grand Prix, and where the Matrix star actually lived. Kimmel was astounded that the 57-year-old was up for not only answering all of these inquiries, but also managed to toss some questions back at the young man. It was a wild sequence, but seems to be the standard Keanu experience when people run into him in public. Check out some of the best moments down below.

While the actor may be a nice guy, his collaborators like putting that to the test. A recent interview at CinemaCon saw John Wick director Chad Stahelski taking about putting Reeves through the wringer for his next appearance in the action franchise.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

"We keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer," Stahelski explained to THR. "That's where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward… We do it chapter by chapter. Just like an author; write the chapter, scratch head, write next chapter."

