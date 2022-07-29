Keanu Reeves is Down to Play an "Older Batman" One Day

In the upcoming animated feature DC League of Super-Pets, Keanu Reeves voices Batman, owner of Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart). The role makes him one of two actors bringing the Dark Knight to life on the big screen this year after Robert Pattinson starred in The Batman earlier this year and for Reeves, it's a bit of the fulfillment of a dream. The actor told Extra that playing the character has always been a dream — and he's open to playing an older version of the character in the future.

"It's always been a… it's been a dream," Reeves said. "Pattinson's got Batman right now, and he's doing awesome. Maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman."

Reeves also opened up a bit about his turn as the voice of Batman in DC League of Super-Pets, saying that it was awesome to work with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart for the project.

"I have a small part in this film, a bit of a cameo," Reeves explained. "But even at that — just to be part of a project that Johnson and Kevin Hart are part of is awesome, and I got to play Batman."

The cast of DC League of Super-Pets also includes Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. DC League of Super-Pets is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern. Johnson and Stern produce alongside Patricia Hicks, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller all serve as executive producers.

Director and screenwriter Jared Stern previously told EW about the threat that brings the Super-Pets together for the first time in the film. "I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat – but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets," Stern said. "I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, 'That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.'"

Here's how DC Comics describes the upcoming adventure: "In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, s haring the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince rag-tag shelter pack — Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel — to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes."

DC League of Super-Pets will open in theaters on July 29th.