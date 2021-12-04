Another Iconic Johnny Depp Movie Streaming On Disney+

One of Johnny Depp’s most iconic movies is now on Disney+. Edward Scissorhands is actually on the service right now. People had been wondering how some of the more offbeat movies acquired during the last few years would be handled on the platform. Depp’s presence in this one hardly matches the “family-friendly” atmosphere that the company has been reaching for with their content on Disney+. But, some people have argued that they will have to get creative to keep increasing subscriber numbers. Buying all of those Fox movies and properties will go a long way. Viewers will also want to keep an eye on how they maximize the existing catalog. Depp might not be Captain Jack Sparrow anymore, but his name still rings bells with audiences despite all the court drama and allegations. So, now you can enjoy one of the more strange offerings from his catalog this weekend.

During a previous press conference, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said that he would play Captain Jack Sparrow in any capacity available to him.

“I suppose this is the positive side of having, in a strange way, given life to those characters like Captain Jack or whatever character that I was lucky enough to locate and bring to life the beauty of Captain Jack Sparrow,” Depp explained. “I’ll go to somebody’s house, man, I’ll perform at your kid’s birthday party at this point.”

One of his co-stars would like to see him return. Kevin McNally spoke to Express about how the actor behaved on-set.

“I’ve never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don’t see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow.” McNally said. “I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there is no Pirates franchise. And there’s probably a lot of truth in that. But now there have been questions about that, certainly why not have other Pirate films and certainly then why not have Jack back or Jack playing a different part.”

“I mean I was musing about this the other day and you can easily think of stories in which maybe somebody is looking for Jack and come to Mr Gibbs and say, ‘How would I find Jack?’” He added, “And so have a whole bunch of people on a trek to find the legendary Jack Sparrow. You can certainly keep those names alive, even in a film that doesn’t necessarily contain the [original] characters too much.”

