Evil Final Season Trailer and Poster Released by Paramount+

Evil's Final Season now has a new trailer and promo art poster, courtesy of Paramount+. Check out the first trailer for Season 4 below!

Stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi are back as the odd-paired team investigating cases of supposed supernatural phenomenon, with Michael Emerson, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin now stacked against with the satanic forces trying to bring about the Antichrist. As always, Evil will be putting its own unique and quirky spin on The Omen framework – as evidenced in the trailer scene where Kristen (Herbers) gets to tell her nemesis Leland (Emerson) that The Omen skipped Damien's infancy because being the parent of an infant is real horror. And Leland may be gloating that he achieved his mission of getting the Antichrist born, but he's also on the hook for raising him.

"We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end Evil in the world in style," Evil co-creators/showrunners/executive producers Robert and Michelle King added in a statement when the cancelation was announced. "We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast Evil. See you in May."

What Is Evil Season 4 About?

In the upcoming season, Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican's secret service to "remote view" a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.

Evil Cast & Crew Info

The series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

"EVIL is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon and Sam Hoffman serve as executive producers. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution."

Evil Season 4 will premiere on Paramount+ on May 23rd.