Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit Nabs Release Date

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has received a release date for his first post-Ragnarok film — Jojo Rabbit, a satirical film about Nazi Germany will be hitting theaters October 18th. Waititi himself plays fascist leader Adolf Hitler is the “anti-hate satire,” who ends up being the imaginary best friend of the film’s protagonist Jojo (Roman Griffith Davis).

The film features a star-studded cast featuring Scarlett Johansson, Alfie Allen, Stephen Merchant, Sam Rockwell, and Rebel Wilson. In addition to starring in the film, Waititi also directed and wrote the screenplayed based on Christine Luenen’s Caging Skies. He also produced with Carthew Neal and Chelseas Winstanley and the film will be released by Fox Searchlight and its new parent company in Walt Disney Studios.

Coincidentally enough, Waititi said he wouldn’t mind tackling a Black Widow film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, prior to Johansson’s involvement in the film being announced.

“In all honesty, I reckon I could probably bring something pretty unique to any of the franchises. So I’d love to see Black Widow,” Waititi said. “[I’d like to see] Black Widow as something crazy and a bit funnier than we expect it to be. Because we know her story and it’s very sullen and very dark and her history is very dark. But! What’s the funny version of that? What’s the more entertaining version of that?”

The full synopsis for Jojo Rabbit is below.

Writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunter for the Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.

Jojo Rabbit is set for release on October 18th.

