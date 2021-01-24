Josh Gad Offers Update On Disney's Live-Action The Hunchback of Notre Dame

✖

Josh Gad is becoming a name synonymous with Disney. He played LeFou in the live-action Beauty and the Beast, voiced Olaf in Frozen and Frozen 2, and he'll soon be starring in Disney+'s Shrunk, which will see Rick Moranis' long-awaited return to acting. Gad is also serving as a producer for yet another live-action adaptation of a Disney classic, The Hunchback of Notre Dame. It was revealed two years ago that Disney had tapped Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang to write the new movie, which is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. The music is being done by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, and there have been rumors that Gad could be playing Quasimodo. However, no casting announcements have been made. In fact, we haven't heard much else about the film since it was announced. However, Gad recently teased on Twitter that news about the movie is coming soon.

"We need to know what's gonna happen with the Hunchback live-action remake you are to direct. It's postponed or cancelled. For the role of Esmeralda, I truly recommend @HibaAbouk! Please have her in mind whenever the casting process starts," @FdezzGarciiia wrote to Gad. While Gad has not been announced as the movie's director as the tweet states, he still responded with a little tease. "Getting. Closer. And. Closer," Gad wrote. You can check out the tweet interaction below:

Getting. Closer. And. Closer. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 24, 2021

If it's been a while since you watched The Hunchback of Notre Dame, you can read a description here: "In 15th century Paris, Clopin the puppeteer tells the story of Quasimodo, the misshapen but gentle-souled bell ringer of Notre Dame, who was nearly killed as a baby by Claude Frollo, the Minister of Justice. But Frollo was forced by the Archdeacon of Notre Dame to raise Quasimodo as his own. Now a young man, Quasimodo is hidden from the world by Frollo in the belltower of the cathedral. But during the Festival of Fools, Quasimodo, cheered on by his gargoyle friends Victor, Hugo, and Laverne, decides to take part in the festivities, where he meets the lovely gypsy girl Esmeralda and the handsome soldier Phoebus. The three of them find themselves ranged against Frollo's cruelty and his attempts to destroy the home of the gypsies, the Court of Miracles. And Quasimodo must desperately defend both Esmeralda and the very cathedral of Notre Dame."

