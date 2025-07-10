Ryan Gosling’s Upcoming Sci-Fi Has Already Broke A Huge Record (& It’s A Great Sign)

The first trailer for Project Hail Mary was unleashed last week, and if the numbers are anything to go by, the Ryan Gosling-led film is off to a stunning start. The film, which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Andy Weir, has already broken a hugely impressive record despite not coming out until 2026.

Co-director Phil Lord revealed on Wednesday that the first trailer for Project Hail Mary scored an astounding 400 million views after just one week. The trailer is now the most-watched trailer for a non-sequel, non-remake original movie ever. Lord celebrated the impressive record with a new image of Gosling from the upcoming film.

Holy Moly! Thank you all you glorious generous fans of movies / books / near light speed space travel / the Sun for pushing the trailer for Project Hail Mary past 400 million views – the most in one week for a non-sequel non-remake original film trailer… ever. Can’t wait to… pic.twitter.com/b1UzDy3lH7 — Phil Lord (@philiplord) July 9, 2025

He also teased the film’s presence at San Diego Comic-Con later this month, where leading man Ryan Gosling will be in attendance along with directors Lord & Chris Miller, as well as Weir and the film’s writer Drew Goddard. Fans of the popular book that will also be in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con can expect “a few other surprises” according to Lord, although the co-director did not elaborate on what exactly Amazon MGM Studios has planned for the film and its fans at the upcoming convention.

Play video

Project Hail Mary follows Ryan Gosling’s Ryland Grace, a science teacher who awakens on a spaceship, far from home and unaware of his identity. To make matters worse, Grace is unable to remember the mission he’s on or how to go about completing the mission. The only thing he knows for certain is that he’s been asleep for a long time. As the last survivor of his mission, Grace must slowly piece together his memories and try to remember his mission and conquer an extinction-level threat to our species. Also starring in the movie are Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

The film marks the second Weir adaptation following the highly successful adaptation of The Martian starring Matt Damon. That film was a massive success for 20th Century Fox, having earned an impressive $630 million worldwide on a reported budget of $108 million. It was also a hit among critics with a Fresh 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with many calling it a smart adaptation that was thrilling with some humor sprinkled throughout. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, which later became Amazon MGM Studios, acquired the rights to Project Hail Mary in 2022, not long after the book’s official publication in May 2021.

The movie adaptation of Project Hail Mary hails from the duo behind the hit Spider-Verse films for Sony, Phil Lord & Chris Miller. They’ve teamed up with fan-favorite screenwriter, Drew Goddard, who not only penned the adaptation of The Martian, but also worked on films like The Cabin in the Woods and Cloverfield. Project Hail Mary is produced by Amy Pascal, Gosling, Lord, Miller, Weir, Aditya Sood and Rachel O’Connor. It is also executive produced by Goddard, Patricia Whitcher, Lucy Kitada, Nikki Baida, Sarah Esberg, and Ken Kao.

Amazon MGM Studio’s adaptation of Project Hail Mary is slated to hit theaters on March 20, 2026. Those eager to check out Weir’s novel before seeing the film can do so now as Project Hail Mary is available anywhere books are sold.