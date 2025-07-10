The Best Crime Movie of All Time Is Streaming Free

There have been a lot of great crime thrillers throughout the history of Hollywood. There have also been a ton of awesome dark comedies to hit theaters over the years. Few can do both simultaneously as well as Joel and Ethan Coen, the duo of brothers responsible for some of the best films in a generation. The Coen Brothers have some incredible crime movies under their belts, including the Best Picture-winning No Country For Old Men, but a 1996 Dakota-set thriller remains their very best — and the best the crime drama has to offer.

Of course, the film we’re talking about here is Fargo, the darkly hilarious mystery about terrible criminals caught in a web of lies and incompetence, and the pregnant police officer trying to untangle it all. From its hysterical dialogue to disposing of bodies in a wood chipper, Fargo has a little bit of everything, and it’s now available to stream for free.

Fargo was recently added to Tubi’s lineup, allowing all movie fans to check it out without any sort of subscription — as long as you’re okay with watching a few ads.

The film stars Frances McDormand as pregnant cop Marge Henderson and William H. Macy as a used car salesman who tries his best (and fails) to outsmart some career criminals. The cast also includes Steve Buscemi in one of his very best roles to-date, and a fantastic Peter Stormare.

Nearly 20 years after Fargo was released in theaters, Noah Hawley brought it back as an anthology series for FX, in which the tone of the original Coen film is applied to a different crime mystery every season. The show was a huge hit with fans and won seven Emmys across five seasons.

What’s New on Tubi?

Fargo isn’t the only great movie to recently land on Tubi’s free streaming lineup this month. At the start of July, the service added hits like Final Destination, Jurassic World, and Robocop to its roster.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July 1st additions below.

Brickleberry

Girlfriends

Hap & Leonard

How to Get Away With Murder

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

Kold & Windy (S1)

Major Dad

Millennials

Sanford and Son

The Jeffersons (S1 & S11)

WOW: Women of Wrestling (S2-S3)

12 Rounds

2 Guns

8 Mile

A Most Violent Year

A Time to Kill

Alice, Darling

Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)

American Honey

Anger Management (2003)

Arrival

Arthur and the Invisibles

Baby’s Day Out

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Baywatch (2017)

Beauty Shop

Because of Winn-Dixie

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Blair Witch (2016)

Bones and All

Bringing Down the House Broken City

Cadillac Records

Clemency

Colombiana

Cuban Fury

Culture of Winning

Death Wish (2018)

Déjà Vu

Destroyer

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Don’t Tell a Soul

Dumb and Dumber

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Finding Felt

First Blood

Flashdance

Forrest Gump

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get Off My Lawn

Get On Up

Good Burger

Goon: The Last of the Enforcers

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Hot Summer Nights

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

I, Robot

Jinn

Juice

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping the Broom

Jungle 2 Jungle

Jurassic World

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legends of the Fall

Major Dad

Minamata

Minority Report

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

No Strings Attached

Non-Stop

Obsessed (2009)

Outlaws

Pale Rider

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Pet Sematary (2019)

Phenomenon

Planet 51

Pootie Tang

Pride and Glory

Pulp Fiction

Quarantine 2: Terminal

Rango

Redemption

Richie Rich

Riddick

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rye Lane

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Son of a Gun

Southside With You

Spotlight

Sweet Dreams

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

That Awkward Moment

The A-Team (2010)

The Benchwarmers

The Birdcage

The Cable Guy

The Captive

The Core

The Da Vinci Code

The Fate of the Furious

The Final Play

The Grey

The Hills Have Eyes

The Invisible Raptor

The Longest Yard

The Menu

The Nun (2018)

The Outsiders

The Running Man

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Sorcerer and the White Snake

Thelma & Louise

Titanic

Top Five

Under the Silver Lake

Universal Soldier

War of the Worlds

When You Finish Saving the World

While We’re Young

Wrecked

Zola