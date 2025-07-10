The Best Crime Movie of All Time Is Streaming Free

There have been a lot of great crime thrillers throughout the history of Hollywood. There have also been a ton of awesome dark comedies to hit theaters over the years. Few can do both simultaneously as well as Joel and Ethan Coen, the duo of brothers responsible for some of the best films in a generation. The Coen Brothers have some incredible crime movies under their belts, including the Best Picture-winning No Country For Old Men, but a 1996 Dakota-set thriller remains their very best — and the best the crime drama has to offer.
Of course, the film we’re talking about here is Fargo, the darkly hilarious mystery about terrible criminals caught in a web of lies and incompetence, and the pregnant police officer trying to untangle it all. From its hysterical dialogue to disposing of bodies in a wood chipper, Fargo has a little bit of everything, and it’s now available to stream for free.
Fargo was recently added to Tubi’s lineup, allowing all movie fans to check it out without any sort of subscription — as long as you’re okay with watching a few ads.
The film stars Frances McDormand as pregnant cop Marge Henderson and William H. Macy as a used car salesman who tries his best (and fails) to outsmart some career criminals. The cast also includes Steve Buscemi in one of his very best roles to-date, and a fantastic Peter Stormare.
Nearly 20 years after Fargo was released in theaters, Noah Hawley brought it back as an anthology series for FX, in which the tone of the original Coen film is applied to a different crime mystery every season. The show was a huge hit with fans and won seven Emmys across five seasons.
What’s New on Tubi?
Fargo isn’t the only great movie to recently land on Tubi’s free streaming lineup this month. At the start of July, the service added hits like Final Destination, Jurassic World, and Robocop to its roster.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July 1st additions below.
