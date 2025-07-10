The Biggest Western Movie of the ’90s Just Got a New Streaming Home

The Western was a staple of the entertainment industry for decades, but largely fell by the wayside in the 1960s. There were obviously still Western movies to be found, but they weren’t nearly as popular. The 1990s brought something of a revival to the genre, with films like Tombstone, Unforgiven, and The Quick and the Dead getting audiences excited about Westerns again. There’s one ’90s Western, however, that set the box office ablaze and garnered enough acclaim to win seven Oscars, including Best Picture.
The film in question is none other than Dances With Wolves, the adaptation of Michael Blake’s novel directed by and starring Kevin Costner. Debuting in 1990, the three-hour epic about a Union soldier bonding with Native Americans grossed a whopping $424 million at the box office. It was a smash-hit 35 years ago and remains a favorite for many Western fans today. And those fans have been delighted to learn that Dances With Wolves has a new streaming home, recently landing on HBO Max.
Costner’s Western hit arrived on HBO Max on July 1st, giving subscribers of the service a great ’90s blockbuster to add to their watchlists.
Dances With Wolves was Costner’s debut as a feature film director, and one of the many Westerns he has made throughout his career. He starred in Wyatt Earp a few years after Dances With Wolves, and ended up serving as both director and star of The Postman, Open Range, and recently Horizon: An American Saga.
Dances With Wolves hit HBO Max at the start of the month alongside dozens of other popular films. The first day of July saw the service add titles like Get Out, Mortal Kombat, The Big Lebowski, and Napoleon Dynamite.
