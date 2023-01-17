Thunderbolts Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Her Biggest Request for Her Character

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting ready to launch with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and that's only a fraction of what this new phase has in store for us. There are several projects in different stages of production on both the film and streaming side including projects like Secret Invasion, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The latter of which will be the first time the Thunderbolts team will appear in live-action, and they may look a bit different from the comic book team. Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who has made several cameos in Phase 4, will be bringing the team together like Nick Fury did with the Avengers, and it seems that the actress had one condition on the role. During an interview with Variety, Louis-Dreyfus revealed that she wants to get in on the action this time around.

"I actually pitched it," Louis-Dreyfus told the trade. "I told them I really, really want to fight. We'll see if that happens. I haven't seen the script yet,"

Marvel is known for their crazy action sequences that require extensive stun training and it seems that Louis Dreyfus had to be reminded about that. To which the actress stated "Ugh. I'd better get in shape". The Thunderbolts star has a lot of time to get in shape before filming starts, so I wouldn't worry about it in the slightest. Thunderbolts is set to hit theaters on July 26th, 2024.

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

