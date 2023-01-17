Thunderbolts Star Confirms When Production Will Start

Thunderbolts just got a filming update from one of its biggest stars. Julia Louis-Dreyfus talked to Variety about the explosive end of Phase 5 and what else you can expect from Val as the MCU continues to expand. Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has been one of the threads holding all the new Phase 4 stuff together. She popped up in Black Widow, Hawkeye, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It's clear that she has some nefarious plans for Vibranium and our heroes moving forward. The actress explained that Thunderbolts begins filming this June and unites a bunch of fan favorite bad guys from around the Marvel Universe.

It turns out, the Veep star is still getting used to cloud of secrecy around these projects. "There's so much secrecy around it," Louis-Dreyfus said of trying to film these appearances discretely, "when I first started shooting it I had to go set wearing a black cloak with a hood and keep my head down so nobody could see it was me walking onto the soundstage."

What Do We Know About Thunderbolts Already?

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis already spoke to one of the motley crew in David Harbour. The Stranger Things star explained that this was not the world's A-Team brought in to deal with some kind of mission. Much like DC's Suicide Squad, there are some powered individuals that don't have the credibility that a team like The Avengers do. In his eyes, it's an interesting character piece to watch them struggle against themselves and their enemies.



"We're like losers, which I like (laughs). We're the losers," Harbour explained. "I think it's fun to watch us just mess everything up. It's very funny, there's also a lot of pathos in that. There's a lot of drama in a bunch of people who just keep getting their lives wrong and — because of character flaws — keep messing things up."

He continued, "Nobody gives them the respect that they do to Captain America and Iron Man, very capable people. So there's a lot to draw on there. I think there's a lot of movie there that will be fun."

"It has all this cool action and cool comedy from what has been described to me," Harbour teased, "a bomb-drop thing that we add to the universe, which will be very exciting for the movie to do at the end of [MCU Phase 5]. It's a cool little thing that we get to drop in the middle of the universe."

