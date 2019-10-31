Jumanji: The Next Level Poster Reveals New Character

The concept of the original Jumanji game was flipped on its game when the franchise returned to theaters in 2017. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle reworked the story to revolve around an old video game system that sucked players into the game. Given that it was a multiplayer video game that players joined, they were able to choose their different characters, which is what led to most of the comedic moments in the movie. The concept will continue in the upcoming sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, but there’s a bit of a twist this time around. The teenagers didn’t get to pick their characters when joining the game in The Next Level, resulting in some hilarious body-swapping and the introduction of a mysterious new character.

A total of six players enter the game in Jumanji: The Next Level, but only five playable characters have ever been featured in the game. Sony released the trailer and poster for The Next Level on Thursday morning, and both confirmed a sixth character, though this one isn’t quite as human as the rest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster shows Jumanji stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan joined by a black horse, teasing that the animal would have a large role in the film. More that haflway through the trailer, that is confirmed to be the case. Bethany took on the character of the horse when entering the game the second time around.

That said, it looks like there will be multiple body swaps and character changes in Jumanji: The Next Level. In the trailer’s tag scene, the game console experiences some kind of short, resulting in Bethany to return to the body of Jack Black’s character, the body she inhabited for the entire first film.

What do you think of the trailer and poster for Jumanji: The Next Level? Are you looking forward to the sequel? Let us know in the comments!

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on December 13th.