The Rock Shares First Look At Danny Devito Rehearsing For ‘Jumanji’ Sequel

Production for the latest entry in the Jumanji is well underway and earlier tonight, Dwayne Johnson shared a picture of himself alongside Danny DeVito and Kevin Hart during a table read, giving fans the first look at the former on set.

Production is moving along quickly, as DeVito having been announced as a part of the cast just last month.

Dear audience,

Oh the fun you are going to have this CHRISTMAS when you watch our new JUMANJI.

Love you all,

DJ aka Dwanta Claus.

DeVito aka Everyone’s favorite grandpa.

Hart aka My chocolate biscuit shit son. #Rehearsals #ScriptRead #JUMANJI@sevenbucksprod

📸 @hhgarcia41 pic.twitter.com/bFUaNPKPWL — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 19, 2019

When first announcing DeVito as a part of the cast, Johnson was sure to call the casting an “irresistible move.”

“The magic of Jumanji is who becomes who,” Johnson said. “And the idea of Danny DeVito joining our cast was too irresistible and something we knew we wanted to deliver to our audience this upcoming Christmas. Dwanta Claus loves everyone.”

The movie is such a big part of Johnson’s life at the moment, the actor reportedly turned down a gig hosting the 91st Academy Awards so that he could focus on the filming of threequel.

“I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever. We all tried hard, but couldn’t make it work since I’m shooting Jumanji. Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road,” the actor explained.

In addition to Johnson and Hart returning to reprise their roles from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Nick Jonas, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are also set to return. Joining DeVito as newcomers include Danny Glover and Awkwafina. Johnson producers alongside Jake Kasdan, Matt Tolmach, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. Kasdan will return to direct from a screenplay he wrote alongside Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.

Are you looking forward to the latest Jumanji movie? What’d you think of Welcome to the Jungle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The Jumanji sequel is set to roar into theaters December 13th.