10 Great Sci-Fi Movies You Can Stream For Free Now (#1 is A True Masterpiece)

Anything being available for free these days feels novel. But since Tubi has become a thing, free access to movies and television, with some seriously great hidden gems tucked away in there, has become more of the norm. Sure, sometimes you have to wade through some stinkers to find the real gold, but it’s usually always worth it, and you can find new favorites in the process.

And if you’re a sci-fi nerd, then the chances of finding something great on Tubi are even better, especially right now, as we seem to be entering a renaissance of sci-fi films and television shows with productions like Project Hail Mary and Dune: Part III on the horizon. So if you’re looking for a few somethings to tide you over, check out this list of 10 awesome sci-fi movies that are currently free to stream.

10) After Yang

Starring Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Justin H. Min, After Yang is nothing short of a sci-fi drama masterpiece. The story centers around a man named Jake and his family. When his daughter’s beloved companion, an android named Yang, malfunctions, Jake (Farrell) begins attempting to repair him. As he does, he learns more about Yang’s existence, within their family and the one he lived with before them. Jake discovers, through the process, that life has been passing him by and finally attempts to reconnect with his wife (Turner-Smith) and daughter, bridging a gap he didn’t realize was there. It’s a wildly nuanced and heartfelt film, well deserving of the 88% critics rating that it’s earned on Rotten Tomatoes.

9) Equals

In true A24 fashion, Equals is a stunning film with an incredible cast, and despite an occasionally plodding pace, it tells a shockingly relevant and romantic story. Nia (Kristen Stewart) and Silas (Nicholas Hoult) work together in a futuristic society known as the Collective. In this seemingly perfect and utopian world, the Collective has ended all forms of crime and violence by genetically eliminating human emotion. However, this doesn’t stop Nia and Silas from an initial attraction that leads to a forbidden romance and all of the complications that follow.

8) The 5th Wave

Is The 5th Wave a great movie? That’s debatable. But, at its core, it’s a fun way to kill some time as you watch humans attempt to survive waves of violent and unexpected alien invasion. The film tells the story of the human race as it stands on the brink of extinction. A series of alien attacks decimates the planet, causing earthquakes, tsunamis, and disease to spread over the surface of the earth. Now separated from her family, teenager Cassie Sullivan (Chloë Grace Moretz) will do whatever it takes to reunite with her little brother Sam. She forms a tense alliance with a young man named Evan Walker (Alex Roe), who may be her only hope to find survive long enough to find Sam as they attempt to survive the fifth wave of the invaders.

7) Under The Silver Lake

Another frankly awesome A24 addition to this list, Under the Silver Lake stars Andrew Garfield and Riley Keogh in a whimsical and absurd take on sci-fi. The story centers around a man named Sam, who is utterly disenchanted with his life—until he discovers a mysterious woman, Sarah, in the pool outside of his apartment. After she suddenly goes missing, Sam attempts a quest to find out the secret behind the woman and her disappearance, leading him straight into mystery, scandal, and conspiracy at the heart of Los Angeles.

6) A.I. Artificial Intelligence

A.I is an absolute classic, deserving more hype than it ever got. Starring Haley Joel Osment and Henry Swinton, it centers around a Cybertronics employee (Sam Robards) who, along with his wife, adopts a young robotic boy, David, the first ever programmed to love as a test subject for further programs. The three truly form the bonds of a family, but life becomes impossible for David after a series of unexpected events. One critic said it best: “Steven Spielberg has managed the seemingly impossible: a harmonious marriage of his own brand of glowing optimism and the cynical, alienating style of the late Stanley Kubrick.”

5) Jurassic World

While the Jurassic Park reboot franchise, Jurassic World, doesn’t really hold a candle to the original, favoring style over substance, it’s impossible to ignore just how fun they are. They’re action movies at their core and employ the insane budget that went into making them perfectly, bringing stunning effects and backdrops to life. Jurassic World, the first in the reboot, takes place at the Jurassic World luxury resort, which houses an amusement park stuffed full of genetically engineered dinosaurs—including the vicious and freakishly intelligent Indominus rex. Of course, the Indominous rex escapes, kicking off the park’s shutdown and the escape of other dinosaurs, putting everyone at risk, including the nephews of one of the park’s top employees. Now, it’s up to the raptor trainer to use his special skills to save the boys and the rest of the tourists from becoming dinosaur snacks.

4) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

What was expected to be the finale of the reboot until Jurassic World: Rebirth entered the picture takes place three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park. Owen Grady, the raptor trainer-turned-girl-dad, and Claire Dearing, the marketing exec-turned-animal-rights-activist, return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt, killing everything on the island. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of genetically modified dinosaurs while uncovering a capitalist plot that puts the entire world in danger of being overrun.

3) Real Steel

It’s man vs. robot in this sci-fi action movie that has a bit of David vs. Goliath flavor to it. Reel Steel is the story of a man named Charlie Kenton (Hugh Jackman), who used to be a prizefighter. But those days are long gone now that robots have taken over the boxing ring, pushing humans from the sport. Charlie now works as a small-time promoter, putting together scrap metal into low-end robot fighters. When he hits rock bottom, he reluctantly teams with his estranged son to build and train a championship robot for a last shot at redemption. The plot is bonkers, but all in all, it’s got heart and a ton of great action sequences that will definitely keep you entertained.

2) Save Yourselves!

Save Yourselves! is a brilliant addition to sci-fi, bringing offbeat humor and trademark millennial angst to an otherwise heavy genre. It’s consistently funny and doesn’t attempt to be anything other than what it is. The movie tells the story of a young couple from Brooklyn as they head to a cabin in upstate New York in an attempt to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with one another. However, during all of this reconnecting, the world falls under attack, leaving them blissfully unaware of what’s happening. “A charming, lo-fi comedy that at times felt painfully authentic,” said one critic.

1) The Fly

We saved the best for last—and this film truly is one of the greatest of all time, almost single-handedly redefining the relationship between sci-fi and body horror while somehow wrapping it all up in a package that is nothing short of both incredibly romantic and intensely terrifying. The Fly stars Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis and centers around a scientist named Seth Brundle, who believes that he has completed a device that will allow him to teleport. He decides to test his theory using himself as the test subject, unaware that a housefly had slipped into the machine. This causes a grotesque cellular fusion, and while initially Brundle appears to be fine, the fly’s cells begin to slowly take over his body, forcing a disgusting mutation that begins turning him from a man into an insect, all as his girlfriend watches the horrifying transformation helplessly.

