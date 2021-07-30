Jungle Cruise: Emily Blunt Attempts Her Best ‘80s Wrestling Promo Impression Alongside The Rock

✖

The long-awaited Jungle Cruise had its big premiere at Disneyland last night with Dwyane Johnson AKA The Rock and Emily Blunt in attendance. The two stars clearly have love for each other and seemed to have a lot of fun together on their press tour. We've seen a lot of cute interviews featuring everything from why Blunt calls Johnson "Toots" to Johnson giving Blunt high praise by calling her "the female version of Indiana Jones." Last night, Johnson took to Instagram to share some more content with Blunt, including her hilarious attempt at an '80s wrestling promo.

"LOVE the 80’s pro wrestling promo Emily starts with!! IF YA SMELLLLLL 😂 🎤 👏🏾👏🏾 TONIGHT the dream comes true 🙏🏾✨ Our JUNGLE CRUISE WORLD PREMIERE sets sail tonight from the Happiest Place On Earth: DISNEYLAND 🌏🌟 In 1955 DISNEYLAND opened its gates to the public for the first time and the JUNGLE CRUISE ride was Walt Disney’s pride & joy. * Walt himself was the rides Skipper! Tonight’s event is BIG and HISTORIC and Emily and I are HONORED to deliver to this movie to the world. Let’s celebrate and have some fun and hopefully Emily’s Dole Whip will stay in her cup 🍨😈," Johnson wrote. You can check out the video below:

Johnson also shared a sweet photo of himself with Blunt as they waited for the big event to begin. "Calm before the massive magic ✨ Emily and I quietly chatting (besides the 200 hundred-person team members we told to get out of the shot) about how surreal and epic our JUNGLE CRUISE world premiere is going to be tonight at Disneyland! In this massive and beautiful outdoor amphitheater, we will have the biggest (and safe) red carpet world premiere of 2021. THANK YOU to EVERYONE - all our teams - who have worked tirelessly on creating this magical night 🙏🏾🌟 Countdown is on and we’re just a few hours away…. All aboard," he wrote. You can view that photo below:

"It's such a cool dynamic to watch because they're polarized from each other," Blunt recently shared with ET Online about her and Johnson's characters. "They have such different philosophies on life and their sense of humor, like how they walk into every day, it's just completely the antithesis of one another. So, I think it makes for this really fun interplay between them that's reminiscent of those Romancing the Stone films ... That clash of like two people that are kind of storming into each other's world."

Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

