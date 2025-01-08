Jurassic Park Fan Adds Scientifically Accurate Raptors Into the Movie (And It’s Hilarious)

The Jurassic Park franchise is not 100 percent accurate in how it depicts dinosaurs, and one YouTuber has made some adjustments to account for this. Since the release of Jurassic Park, many real-life scientific discoveries have been made about dinosaurs, including that many species had feathers. YouTuber CoolioArt has recently implemented that into a re-design of the original Jurassic Park‘s Raptors. In CoolioArt’s video below, the sequence of the movie’s human protagonists fleeing pursuing Velociraptors gives the dinos a huge avian makeover with feathers, wings, and an all-around bird-like design.

The video cuts off just before the T-Rex steps into the fray to attack the Raptors (and inadvertently save the humans). The video ends with the caption “No T-rex Model Yet :(.” Suffice it say, it is a decidedly different but pointedly hilarious look at Jurassic Park‘s Velociraptors.

While it was not known in the 1990s that Velociraptors had feathers, Jurassic Park‘s own dino expert, Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant, is seemingly one of the earliest proponents of this theory. Jurassic Park shows Grant positing that “maybe dinosaurs have more in common with modern-day birds than they do with reptiles”, listing off numerous biological and anatomical similarities between them. A skeptical kid watching Grant’s lecture puts it more bluntly, scoffing as Raptors as resembling “a six-foot turkey”, which Grant refutes with a chilling lecture on the deadly hunting skills of the pre-historic creatures.

The Jurassic Park franchise has made some efforts to align its depiction of dinosaurs with scientific discoveries. 2001’s Jurassic Park III updated its Velociraptors with appendages on their heads resembling feathers. More recently, 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion includes multiple feathered versions of Raptors, though on the whole, the franchise has also maintained a general consistency with the design of its most iconic dinosaurs, including Velociraptors.

The Jurassic Park franchise began as the eponymous science fiction novel by Michael Crichton published in 1990. Since the release of 1993’s Jurassic Park, the franchise it spawned has become Hollywood’s definitive dinosaur-based adventure series. While Jurassic World: Dominion was originally positioned as an end of sorts for the franchise, that hiatus lasted all of three years, with Jurassic World: Rebirth due for release on July 2, 2025.

With the time of the dinosaurs being so distant from humans, recreating dinosaurs in modern moviemaking will almost certainly involve a measure of poetic license and scientific inaccuracy, even of the intentional sort. With that said, a simple Google search of artistic renderings of dinosaurs based on scientific findings does bear out the young kid’s rather dismissive view of them in Jurassic Park as resembling giant turkeys. With modern advancements in fan art and video editing, YouTubers like CoolioArt are able to rework some of the effects of Jurassic Park, giving the world a good look at how scary and yet weirdly funny being chased by a six-foot turkey could really be.