Jurassic Park Trilogy Returning to Netflix

The most beloved dinosaur movies in history are roaring back to Netflix very soon. The original Jurassic Park trilogy is finally returning to Netflix in December, allowing subscribers to relive the magic once again. The trilogy consists of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III. All three of the films in the trilogy will be arriving on December 1st, so their debut is just a week away.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the service next month, and the Jurassic Park films appeared on the list once again. If you've paid attention to the franchise lately, you've probably noticed that these three movies have been on and off Netflix for a while now. The trilogy was available on Peacock in July before moving to Netflix in August. They left Netflix in September, only to return in December.

Unfortunately for fans of the newer films of the franchise, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom have yet to appear on Netflix in the United States. Many thought they would become mainstays on Peacock once it launched, since the films and service are owned by NBCUniversal, but no such thing has happened yet.

Judging by the way the Jurassic Park movies have bounced around in the past, it's safe to assume that they won't be on Netflix for too long. Be sure to enjoy them over the next month or two while they're around.

Here's the full list of movies and TV shows arriving coming to Netflix on December 1st, alongside Jurassic Park:

Angela's Christmas Wish -- NETFLIX FILM

The Holiday Movies That Made Us -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

3 Days to Kill

50 First Dates

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Angels & Demons

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef

The Da Vinci Code

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Effie Gray

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Nicky

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Monster House

Peppermint

Quigley Down Under

Runaway Bride

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family

Why Did I Get Married?

