Jurassic Park Trilogy to Exit Netflix Next Month

The original Jurassic Park trilogy has become something of a carousel in the world of streaming as of late, switching between platforms on a fairly regular basis. It's been streaming on several different services over the years, though it currently resides on Netflix, having just arrived on the service at the beginning of August. Despite being a new addition, however, Jurassic Park is already on its way off of Netflix's ever-changing roster.

This week, Netflix released the full list of movies and TV shows coming to and leaving the service throughout the month of September. As surprising as it may be, Jurassic Park found itself on that list, just two months after arriving.

It's not just the first Jurassic Park that's leaving, either. All three films in the Jurassic Park trilogy are making their exit on September 30th. Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III are all leaving at the same time.

Before Netflix, the Jurassic Park movies were streaming on the newly-launched Peacock service, which makes sense given that the films are Universal properties. This time, there's been no indication yet as to where the Jurassic franchise will be streaming next. They could be returning to Peacock, or potentially finding a new home in the future.

While the Jurassic Park films have been a streaming staple in recent years, on one service or another, the same can't be said for the sequel series. Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom have each spent some time on HBO, but neither one of them can currently be found on a major streaming roster. With Jurassic World: Dominion coming out next year, it's a bit strange that its predecessors aren't available to watch anywhere online.

