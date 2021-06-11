Jurassic Park Was Released 28 Years Ago Today

✖

Happy Jurassic Park Day! June 11th marks 28 years since Jurassic Park hit theatres in the United States in 1993. In the nearly three decades since its release, Jurrasic Park has spawned multiple sequels, including the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. In fact, a new poster was released for the movie earlier this week, and fans can expect to catch the first preview when seeing F9 in IMAX later this month. In honor of today's Jurassic Park anniversary, the official Instagram account for Jurassic World took to the social media site to celebrate the occasion.

"Raise your ✋ if you saw Jurassic Park in theaters 28 years ago today," the account wrote. You can check out the post, which features some fun stills from the movie, below:

The most exciting thing about the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion is the fact that it will see the return of the original Jurassic Park trio, Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). Previously, director Colin Trevorrow teased what fans can expect for their big return.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Jurassic World: Dominion will also see the return of Jurassic World and Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom's Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and Chris Pratt (Owen Grady). Other returning cast members from the franchise include Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added to the cast with Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise in currently unknown roles.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.