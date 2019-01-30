‘Jurassic World’ Star Bryce Dallas Howard Named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Thanks to her acting, producing, and directorial accomplishments, Bryce Dallas Howard was awarded Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2019 Woman of the Year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Pudding is excited to honor an accomplished actress who has given such a wide range of critically acclaimed performances and is committed to expanding the role of women in every aspect of storytelling,” the organization shared in a statement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Howard will be honored with a parade through Cambridge, MA later this week, which will be followed by a roast.

“In addition to being fans of Bryce’s work in TV and film, we admire her efforts to forge new pathways for female artists and creatives in Hollywood,” Mariana Sanchez-Medina, the organization’s co-producer, added.

Previous winners of the honor include Ella Fitzgerald, Meryl Streep, and Halle Berry.

The organization dates back to the 18th century, with an early mandate being “members in alphabetical order shall provide a pot of hasty pudding for every meeting.”

Howard starred in last year’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and will next be seen in the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman. Before the end of the year, Star Wars: The Mandalorian will debut on Disney’s streaming service Disney+, with Howard having directed one of the episodes.

The untitled Jurassic World 3 will be hitting theaters on June 11, 2021, with Howard previously detailing that she knows there is a planned trajectory for the trilogy of films.

“When we started with the first movie, Colin [Trevorrow] who directed the first film, had spoken a lot to Stephen Spielberg about where the story could go over basically three chapters,” Howard shared with ComicBook.com. “We began a little bit with the end in mind. So, we do have a sense of where the story is going, overall.”

She added, “I think, where this story is ultimately going, is a continuation of the threat of not only these animals getting out there but the technology falling into the wrong hands. Now, that is going to be very easy. There are these animals running around on the planet unsupervised and it’s gonna be crazy!”

While Howard wasn’t entirely aware of where the third film will be headed, she detailed the constants in the franchise that we will likely see explored in the future.

“In a Jurassic movie you’re following three storylines,” Howard pointed out. “There are the human beings, there are the dinosaurs, and there’s the technology. The story of proliferation, the story of dinosaurs being out in the world but also this technology being out there, the consequence of that, you needed to see that in this movie. I guess, the character of Maisie…showing how there can be an abuse to this technology but in particular and specifically an abuse of this technology that comes from a very human place. Lockwood is someone who was grieving the loss of his daughter and quite literally made her again. She is a human being, no question about it…the same way that these dinosaurs are animals and should have the same rights as any other animal.”

Jurassic World 3 will be hitting theaters on June 11, 2021.