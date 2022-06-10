Jurassic World: Dominion is the "Culmination" of the Entire Franchise Director Says

✖

When Jurassic World: Dominion is released it will be the sixth feature film in the sci-fi/action franchise. As we know the upcoming sequel will not only close out the story of the most recent films but also bring back franchise giants Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern as their characters from the original film. Speaking in a new interview, filmmaker Colin Trevorrow opened up about how the six movies together will bring the entire series to a close while also illuminating details about the first three movies in a new light. To put it another way, it will be a perfect binge watch one day.

"To me, [Dominion] is a culmination of one story that's been told," Trevorrow told EW. "When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way. It's very much a serialized story. What was important for me was, when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this. If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six Jurassic Park movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story."

Dominion will also see the return of Bryce Dallas Howard as Clarie Dearing, Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added with Athie and Wise in currently-unknown roles.

Though Trevorrow seems to insist that the upcoming film will be the final entry in the series, producer Frank Marshall previously promised that it is far from the end of the franchise. When Collider asked Marshall if the new film would be the end of the series, he confirmed "no" while adding, "It’s the start of a new era."

Marshall continued, "The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.