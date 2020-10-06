Jurassic World: Dominion Releases Official Poster With New Release Date

✖

While confirming the delay in the upcoming sequel's release, Universal Pictures has revealed a brand new teaser poster for the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. The poster takes the classic Jurassic Park logo with the T-Rex skeleton and gives it a unique twist, evoking the amber mosquito from the original film that was the source of the dino-DNA. In addition, the cast for the sequel was confirmed on the image, who were featured in alphabetical order including: Mamoudou Athie, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Haze, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dichen Lachman, Sam Neill, Daniella Pineda, Chris Pratt, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong. Check it out below!

The film's director Colin Trevorrow reacted to the news of the delay as well online, tweeting: "For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then."

Production on the new movie has been ongoing since July of this year after a brief delay in filming due to the coronavirus. Universal Pictures has spared no expense in making sure that the film's set is a safe environment for the cast and crew, reportedly spending over $3 million on COVID-19 testing alone. Universal also rented out an entire hotel near the set of the film in the UK exclusively for the cast and crew to live in during production.

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Trevorrow previously revealed that the mandatory break in filming for the movie ended up making the sequel better, as they were able to perfect the entire thing.

“For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown,” Trevorrow shared with Empire. “The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is now scheduled to arrive on June 10, 2022, a year long delay from its original date of June 11, 2021. Though fans and film goers might think the upcoming film will be the final entry in the series, producer Frank Marshall previously promised that it is far from the end of the franchise.