Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition, Six-Movie Collection Revealed

Extended footage, uh, finds a way. 65 million years in the making, the Jurassic era ends when Jurassic World Dominion stomps into homes later this year with an additional 14 minutes of footage not shown in theaters. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will release the Jurassic World Dominion: Extended Edition on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, featuring the theatrical and extended versions of the movie, and the Jurassic World: Ultimate Collection, a six-movie box set collecting Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion.

Jurassic World Dominion's extended cut will be available to own individually on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray or as part of the 4K Jurassic World: Ultimate Collection, packaging the full Jurassic era together for the first time.

Additional options include the Best Buy exclusive Jurassic World Dominion steelbook and the six-movie Jurassic World: Ultimate Collection Gift Set. Limited to 700 pieces and priced at $149, the gift set includes a figurine of Blue and Beta, a certificate of authenticity, and collectible packaging. See all versions in the gallery below.

On Twitter, director Colin Trevorrow confirmed the 14 minutes of extended footage restores the five-minute prologue not included in the 146-minute theatrical cut of Dominion. Beginning 65 million years ago during the Cretaceous era, the Jurassic World Dominion prologue screened before showings of Universal's F9: The Fast Saga in IMAX and was released online for free (watch it above).

I think the ending hits different when the beginning is part of the film. Starts with a sunrise in the Cretaceous, ends with a sunset in our new era… — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) June 18, 2022

Trevorrow also confirmed Dominion's home media release would include the prequel Battle at Big Rock, the director's 8-minute short film set between the events of Fallen Kingdom and Dominion.

"There's I would say about 14 minutes of footage that isn't in the theatrical release that people will very likely have a chance to see someday," Trevorrow said in a recent interview. "But also at the same time, it is already a long movie. We're two hours and 26 minutes. And it's already 20 minutes longer than any other Jurassic movie has ever been."

Trevorrow continued, "So we had to find a balance when it comes to bringing people out to the theater after all of this time that they haven't been out to the theater. Hopefully, these versions will be able to live on in ways that if you're really interested in going deeper into it, we're going to give you that opportunity. And if you love the movie that we're about to release, then you'll always have that too."

Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in theaters and is anticipated to release on home media on August 16, according to a listing on HD Movie Source.