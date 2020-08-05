Jurassic World: Dominion Set Sees Long-Awaited Return of Laura Dern

While many film productions are still shut down due to the pandemic, one movie that's back on track is Jurassic World: Dominion. The movie is expected to see the return of many iconic actors, including the original Jurassic Park's Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. Yesterday, Neill took to Instagram to reveal he's officially back to playing Alan Grant and he's not the only one. Dern also took to the social media site to give a sneak peek at the movie's set.

“Day one. Hello old friend. #jurassicworlddominion,” Dern wrote. You can check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram Day one. Hello old friend. #jurassicworlddominion A post shared by Laura Dern (@lauradern) on Aug 4, 2020 at 12:42pm PDT

Earlier this year, Dern spoke about returning to play her beloved character. "I love Ellie Sattler and I have grown up with her alongside me," Dern revealed to IMDb. "[There are] so many children, and particularly young women, who idolized and felt she was sort of one of their first feminist, badass action characters. I love the idea of seeing where she is now."

Director Colin Trevorrow recently broke down how and why they finally decided to get the original gang back together, and why it didn't happen sooner.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is."

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?" Trevorrow said. "What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

Jeff Goldblum recently explained the precautions that they're taking to keep the actors safe while filming during the pandemic.

"There are protocols galore," Goldblum explained. "We're going to be very safe, I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World… They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything… We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good. Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs."

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to hit theaters on June 11th, 2021.

