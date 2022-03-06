Jurassic World: Dominion Star Jeff Goldblum Shares New Photos Featuring Laura Dern and Sam Neill

Jurassic World: Dominion is finally hitting theaters this summer, and Jurassic Park fans are especially excited for the return of Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). Last month, the first trailer for the movie was released and it got fans extra hyped. Any content that features Dern, Neill, and Goldblum is a gift to the Internet and today features a brand new treat thanks to Goldblum.

“REUNITED!!! @lauradern @samneilltheprop @jurassicworld,” Goldblum wrote on Instagram. “Reunited and it feels so good 🦖,” the official Jurassic World account commented. You can check out the fun photos of the iconic trio below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It appears Neill, Goldblum, and Dern have been spending a lot of time together ahead of the Dominion release. Last night, Neill also shared a photo of Dern and Goldblum, and considering they’re wearing different outfits than they were in Goldblum’s post, we can only assume they’re all having fun together. “My Dinner Dates tonight. #JurassicIsEpic #IKnittedJeff’sTop @VanityFair tomorrow,” Neill wrote. You can view that image below:

Recently, Neill spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and teased a lot of excitement for the upcoming movie.

“Well, we had a blast. I was pleased to do it for a number of reasons. First of all, to be with my old friends Laura and Jeff, you know. We were – this was in the middle of the pandemic – we were locked up in a hotel together in somewhat idyllic rural England and everyone all got on really well. The new cast I liked very much; and the established Jurassic World cast, they’re just the nicest people. Bryce and Chris are absolute sweethearts. Because we were so beleaguered by COVID at this point, we felt we were on our own brave enterprise in a way, and that brought us closer together than ever. It was really an unforgettable time and I’m very grateful for it,” Neill shared.

He added, “I haven’t seen the finished film yet. I’m sure it’s a very ambitious, huge story, a lot of characters, a lot of dinosaurs. [Laughs] It’s going to be unquestionably big, so they’ve been holding it back until hopefully cinemas are fully open and all that. It’s something that needs to be seen on a very big screen.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.